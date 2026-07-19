ILLIT's 'It's Me' MV Surpasses 100 Million Views, Marking the Group's Second Major Milestone

[Sportschosun Baek Ji-eun] ILLIT has once again proven its explosive rise.

The music video for "It's Me," the title track from ILLIT's fourth mini album, "Mamihlapinatapai," released on April 30, surpassed 100 million views at around 3:14 p.m. on the 18th. The milestone came 79 days after the video was released and marks the group's second music video to cross the 100 million-view mark.

The "It's Me" music video reached the milestone faster than the group's debut song "Magnetic," which was the first to top 100 million views, and continues to rank near the top of YouTube's global popular music video chart.

"It's Me" is a techno track about the moment when, after a first date, someone becomes increasingly unsure how to define their relationship with the person they like, only to boldly shout, "Your favorite is me!" The song has drawn praise for its upbeat, addictive melody and powerful full-force performance, which deliver a thrilling sense of excitement. Nearly three months after the album's release, it still remains near the top of major domestic music charts. It has also stayed on Billboard's Global 200 and Global Excl. US charts for 10 consecutive weeks as of the 18th. On the global short-form platform TikTok Music, it ranked on the Viral 50 chart as of the 17th. Videos using the song on TikTok, including those with the original sound, have already surpassed 1.54 million.

Even nearly three months after its release, the song continues to hold its place near the top of major domestic music charts and has remained on Billboard's Global 200 and Global Excl. US charts for 10 straight weeks as of July 18. ILLIT is currently promoting in Japan on the global short-form platform.

The group is holding its first tour, "ILLIT Live 'Press Start♥' in Japan." Despite being a debut tour, all 11 shows across five cities sold out early, prompting the addition of limited-view and standing-room tickets for some performances.

ILLIT will release the audio for its second Japanese single, "I Got Your Back," on the 26th and put out the album on the 29th. "I Got Your Back" is an album that tells the story of girls who grow through repeated worry and reflection. The group will also appear at major Japanese festivals in August, including the "Mezamashi WANGAN Festival" and "Lucky Festival 2026."

Baek Ji-eun, silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.