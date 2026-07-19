Koo Jun-yup in inheritance dispute as Dee Hsu lashes out over rumors that late Barbie Hsu's children were neglected [SC Issue]

[Sportschosun Baek Ji-eun] Dee Hsu, the sister-in-law of Clon's Koo Jun-yup, has expressed anger over malicious rumors surrounding her family.

Some Chinese media outlets recently reported that there were rumors Dee Hsu had refused to become a joint guardian of the two children born to her late sister, Barbie Hsu. The outlets also claimed that after Barbie Hsu's death, Dee Hsu and the bereaved family rarely asked about the children, and that they did not even invite them to the unveiling ceremony for Barbie Hsu's memorial statue held at Jinbaoshan Cemetery.

Dee Hsu then spoke out directly. She had largely remained silent about rumors involving her family, but she chose to make an unusual public statement because of the seriousness of the issue.

Dee Hsu explained, "No one ever proposed joint custody, and under current law, joint custody is not possible unless the father's parental rights are suspended. We also invited my nephews in advance to the statue unveiling ceremony, but whether they attended was entirely left to the children's wishes." She added, "Our whole family loves the two nephews very much. We have stayed silent about the rumors to prevent the matter from being exaggerated and blown out of proportion. I am still heartbroken, but it is truly exhausting to keep facing reports that are not true."

Barbie Hsu and Koo Jun-yup dated for a little over a year in 1998 before breaking up. Barbie Hsu later married Chinese businessman Wang Xiaofei and had two children, but they divorced in 2021. After hearing about Barbie Hsu's divorce, Koo Jun-yup reached out to her again, and the two eventually reunited after a difficult process and remarried in 2022. However, Barbie Hsu died of acute pneumonia during a trip to Japan in February 2025.

Koo Jun-yup has since halted all activities. He visits Jinbaoshan Cemetery every day, where Barbie Hsu's remains are laid to rest, and mourns his late wife. He has also erected a memorial statue of Barbie Hsu that he personally designed at Jinbaoshan Cemetery and has been devoting himself to painting works centered on her as he tries to cope with the pain.

At the same time, he is continuing his fight to protect the two children Barbie Hsu left behind. Koo Jun-yup originally had the right to inherit one-third of Barbie Hsu's estate, worth about 120 billion won, but he announced that he would give up all of it and transfer the assets to his mother-in-law. However, reports said that Koo Jun-yup has not yet formally waived his rights, and that this is a measure to protect the children's interests in the upcoming legal inheritance process.

Reporter Baek Ji-eun silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.