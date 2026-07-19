The Secret of 'Lovers in Paris' Revealed After 20 Years... Kim Jung-eun Says, "Park Shin-yang Couldn't Memorize the Lyrics" ('My Little Old Boy')

[Sportschosun Reporter Jeong An-ji] Actress Kim Jung-eun draws laughter as she reveals behind-the-scenes details about Park Shin-yang's famous scene in "Lovers in Paris," where he sang "Can I Love You?" saying, "He couldn't memorize the lyrics and sang it after reading them."

The episode of SBS's "My Little Old Boy," airing on the 19th, will for the first time show a special reunion after 20 years between the stars of the drama "Lovers in Paris," Lee Dong-gun, Kim Jung-eun, and Park Shin-yang, which once recorded a peak viewership rating of 57.6%.

That day, Lee Dong-gun and Kim Jung-eun held a surprise video call with Park Shin-yang, another key figure from "Lovers in Paris." As the three met for the first time in 20 years since the drama, all eyes were on them. Kim Jung-eun and Lee Dong-gun then asked their senior actor a series of questions that left Park Shin-yang flustered and had the studio laughing. In particular, Kim Jung-eun brought up the famous scene in which Park Shin-yang sang "Can I Love You?" and revealed that the actor, who seemed like a romantic, had actually sung it while reading the lyrics because he could not memorize them. Park Shin-yang then candidly explained why he ended up choosing a song that was not in the script, jokingly defending himself and sending everyone into laughter.

Lee Dong-gun and Kim Jung-eun also sat face to face for the first time since the drama. They surprised everyone by saying it was their first meeting in 20 years since "Lovers in Paris." Reuniting at the very place where one of the drama's iconic scenes was filmed, the two looked back on old memories, from the filming of the famous line "You are in here" to the hidden behind-the-scenes story of the ending that shocked everyone. The studio, watching them, could not take its eyes off the pair and commented, "They still look great" and "It still feels like watching a drama."

Even so, the two were seen struggling to decide how to address each other, as they had never settled on the proper form of address despite filming together for a long time.

Kim Jung-eun also stirred the set by saying, "There was something I was a little upset about with Dong-gun. Can I talk about it?" and shared her lingering feelings. Lee Dong-gun looked shocked and said, "I had no idea," after hearing her honest feelings for the first time in 20 years, raising curiosity about what had happened between them.

Meanwhile, Lee Dong-gun and Kim Jung-eun began preparing a duet with a famous composer and top singer who has more than 200 songs registered with the Korea Music Copyright Association (KOMCA). The new duet song they will perform, as well as the identity of the famous composer and top singer who stepped in as their strong supporter, will be revealed on the broadcast.

The special reunion of the "Lovers in Paris" trio, who met again after 20 years, can be seen on SBS's "My Little Old Boy" airing Sunday at 9 p.m.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.