Riding High, Goo Hye-sun Makes Her Home Shopping Debut... "Selling 18-Ton Hair Rollers"

[Sportschosun reporter Park A-ram] Actress Goo Hye-sun is taking on a new challenge through home shopping.

On the 19th, Goo Hye-sun posted on her personal account, "Today, I am making my debut as a rookie on TV home shopping. I will be greeting you at 8:30 p.m. today, July 19, on <Home and Shopping Co., Ltd.>, with a huge shipment loaded onto an 18-ton wing truck."

Photos she shared showed boxes of products being loaded onto a large truck. The scene continued with a forklift moving the shipment, underscoring the atmosphere ahead of the official launch. A home shopping schedule screen also drew attention, featuring Goo Hye-sun's photo along with a message announcing the product launch.

In this home shopping broadcast, Goo Hye-sun is set to introduce a foldable hair roller that she personally came up with and developed. She created the product after finding that the hair rollers she usually used were inconvenient to store and maintain. She also obtained related patents and has continued her work as the head of a venture company.

However, the product drew online attention after its price was revealed to be 13,000 won per unit. The higher-than-usual price for a standard hair roller sparked a range of reactions.

Goo Hye-sun addressed the pricing controversy during her appearance on MBN's "Kim Joo-ha's Day & Night," which aired on the 18th.

She explained, "I know the product is on the expensive side, but it is difficult to mass-produce it in a factory setting, so most of it is made by hand."

She added, "As someone who used to work in art, it was not easy to assign a number to the value of a work." She continued, "Through business, I have learned a lot about money and the market. I am realizing things I did not know before."

She also said, "Good design is not about adding something, but about taking things away," and added, "I want to continue developing products in a simpler and more practical direction."

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.