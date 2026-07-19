Popular comedian ousted over sexual assault allegations holds emergency livestream, reveals cancer battle and colostomy [SC Issue]

[Sportschosun reporter Baek Ji-eun] Hitoshi Matsumoto, once one of Japan's leading comedians, shocked fans by revealing that he has been battling cancer.

Japanese media outlets including Oricon, Sports Hochi, Daily Sports and Nikkan Sports reported that Matsumoto disclosed his illness during an emergency livestream.

According to reports, Matsumoto appeared on an emergency livestream of 'Downtown+' on the afternoon of the 17th and said, "I went to the hospital because the bloody stool would not stop, and they told me the cancer had already progressed significantly." He added, "Surgery was the only option because the tumor had to be removed. It is not visible from the outside, but part of an organ is protruding from the side of my abdomen," while showing and touching his colostomy.

Matsumoto also said, "I will continue to undergo surgery to reconnect my intestines to their original position. I plan to keep working. Many people in the world have colostomies, and I hope more people learn about them. I am feeling fine. But there has never been a comedian with intestines sticking out before. I will take this fact positively and work even harder."

On the same day, Yoshimoto Entertainment said, "Our artist Downtown Matsumoto Hitoshi recently underwent surgery to remove a colon tumor and has been discharged safely. He visited a medical institution this spring after feeling that something was wrong with his body, and was told that a tumor had been found in his colon. To avoid worrying fans, he did not disclose the diagnosis while hospitalized and focused on treatment. He will continue his activities under the guidance of medical professionals."

Born in 1963, Matsumoto reigned as one of Japan's top comedians from the 1990s until 2023. However, he also drew fierce criticism for remarks about the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, as well as for admitting to and defending school violence.

In 2023, allegations of sexual assault were raised by Shukan Bunshun. The magazine reported that after a drinking party, Matsumoto Hitoshi and his juniors lured female entertainers to a luxury hotel suite in Roppongi, Tokyo, confiscated their phones, and sexually assaulted them while saying they should bear his child.

Matsumoto denied all allegations and filed defamation-related damages claims against Shukan Bunshun and others. But in November 2024, he abruptly announced that he would withdraw his lawsuit over the exposé, effectively admitting defeat. Friday then published photos showing Matsumoto in a hotel suite with a woman, and his return to Japanese entertainment was effectively blocked as Fuji Television Network, Inc. confirmed the end of 'Nareka to Nakai' and 'Wide na Show,' while his comeback on Asahi Broadcasting's 'Detective! Night Scoop' also fell through.

Matsumoto later returned through Downtown+ in November 2025, but public sentiment remained cold.

Reporter Baek Ji-eun silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.