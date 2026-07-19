Could a neighborhood representative vote be this intense? Ji Sung delivers peak catharsis in 'Apartment'

[Sportschosun Baek Ji-eun reporter] Actor Ji Sung delivered an intense burst of catharsis.

In the JTBC Saturday-Sunday drama 'Apartment,' which aired on the 18th, Park Hae-gang's struggle after throwing his hat into the ring for the neighborhood representative election was depicted.

When a delivery crisis broke out in the apartment complex, Park Hae-gang quickly won over voters by mobilizing his former gang members to form a 'win-win delivery team' that brought parcels right to residents' doors. But he was soon pushed into a corner as a series of mysterious package-damage incidents broke out. In the end, Park Hae-gang borrowed a clever idea from Kang Hari and hit back with a negative campaign, raising suspicions about the academic credentials of rival candidate Jang Suk-jin, who was believed to be behind the incidents.

As his victory became increasingly likely, Park Hae-gang looked the other way when he saw a man assaulting a security guard and held back. Kang Hari angrily said, "I don't know if you'll become the neighborhood representative, but you're beyond saving as a human being." Moved by her words, Park Hae-gang punished the attacker with a spinning kick. However, the scene was maliciously edited and posted on the apartment bulletin board. To make matters worse, Park Yong-man, who was in detention, collapsed and was taken to the hospital, leaving Park Hae-gang in a desperate crisis.

But Park Hae-gang took control of District 4. The head of the security team posted an article titled 'The Truth About the Spinning Kick,' revealing that Park Hae-gang had not used violence, but had instead taken down the so-called 'fish tattoo man,' who had repeatedly assaulted security guards.

According to Nielsen Korea, the episode recorded a 5.6% average viewership rating in the Seoul metropolitan area and 5.4% nationwide. That was up 0.7 percentage points from the premiere's 4.7%, setting a new Saturday high for the series and extending its run as the No. 1 non-terrestrial weekend program in overall viewership since the first episode.

Baek Ji-eun reporter silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.