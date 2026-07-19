BLACKPINK's Jennie Sends the Internet Into a Frenzy on Social Media Late at Night... A Close-Up Shot With a Mysterious Heart-Eyed Man

[Sportschosun Baek Ji-eun] A single photo posted by BLACKPINK's Jennie on social media sent the internet into a frenzy.

Jennie uploaded one photo to her account on the 18th. In the image, she is leaning on the shoulder of a man wearing a blue shirt while staring into the camera. She covered the man's face with a heart sticker and offered no further explanation, which only heightened fans' curiosity.

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Fans are expressing excitement, saying it could be a spoiler for Jennie's new album. Jennie recently announced the release of a new song, "Dracula," with Tame Impala. Some believe she may have hidden the man's face to hint at a collaboration with a top star. Others, however, were suspicious, asking, "Could this be a love-stagram?"

On the 9th local time, Jennie took the main stage as a headliner at the large-scale music festival Mad Cool Festival 2026 in Madrid, Spain.

Baek Ji-eun, silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.