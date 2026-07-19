"Bae Da-hae Wanted to Live Together, But Lee Jang-won Sometimes Resents It" — Lee Jang-won’s Tense Reality of Living with a 100-Year-Old Grandfather ('Same Bed, Different Dreams 2: You Are My Destiny')

[Sportschosun Jeong An-ji] Lee Jang-won and Bae Da-hae revealed their special daily life living with a 100-year-old grandfather.

On the 19th, Seoul Broadcasting System (SBS) released a preview for 'Same Bed, Different Dreams 2: You Are My Destiny' under the title, "Lee Jang-won and Bae Da-hae are still lovey-dovey. But now they live with a 100-year-old grandfather..."

In the video, Bae Da-hae tied an apron for Lee Jang-won, and he hugged his wife tightly. Even in their sixth year of marriage, they gave off the sweet atmosphere of a newlywed couple.

A moment later, an elderly man appeared with a cane and drew attention. Lee Jang-won introduced him by saying, "He is our grandfather," and Bae Da-hae explained why they moved in together, saying, "He turned 100, and everyone was very worried about him being alone at night. After a family meeting, we all agreed that he should move into his house."

Born in December 1926, the grandfather was a living piece of history. He graduated from the 9th class of the Korea Military Academy (KMA) and served as a second lieutenant in the Army during the Korean War.

The newly released footage also showed the secret to his health. He has kept the same diet for 10 years and never misses a day of exercise. Lee Jang-won and Bae Da-hae also worked out with him and spent a healthy daily life together.

Still, living together was not easy. The grandfather said, "You didn't come home late yesterday, did you? You come back after midnight. That doesn't make sense," and Lee Jang-won looked uneasy.

Bae Da-hae honestly admitted, "My husband has become very tense. He was usually at zero, but now he's at 100. He really has a hard time. He sometimes resents me for wanting us to live together."

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.