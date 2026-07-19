Oksun and Young-soo Announce Their Marriage After a Proposal in Kota Kinabalu: "You Have to Marry Me"

[Sportschosun Reporter Cho Yoon-sun] Oksun and Young-soo from Season 30 have promised to marry each other.

On the 18th, a video titled "The Oksudong Couple Ends Dating" was uploaded to Oksun and Young-soo's YouTube channel.

In the video, the two traveled to Kota Kinabalu alone. Before the trip, Young-soo prepared a watch to propose to Oksun, but the plan hit an early snag when the watch was held up by customs. Oksun waited alone, unaware of what was happening, while Young-soo worried that his proposal plan might be exposed.

After finally arriving at their accommodation, the two enjoyed the trip, and on the third day Young-soo took Oksun to a restaurant he had reserved for the proposal.

Young-soo handed her a handwritten letter, and Oksun read it with an emotional expression. When he then gave her the watch as a proposal gift, Oksun said, "Shouldn't you be giving it to me while kneeling?" Young-soo laughed shyly and replied, "I really can't do that. Absolutely not."

After checking the watch, Oksun looked surprised. Young-soo joked, "You didn't cry while reading the letter, so why do you look like you're about to cry when you get the watch?" Oksun teared up and said, "Thank you." She then asked, "Are we really getting married? Are you proposing to me?" Young-soo answered, "You have to marry me," and Oksun responded to his proposal by saying, "Of course," showing her joy.

Even afterward, Oksun reread the letter Young-soo had written for her several times and grew emotional again. Young-soo said, "Every part of this trip was planned for my proposal," expressing pride that the surprise had worked.

Meanwhile, Oksun and Young-soo were both final picks on ENA and SBS Plus's "I'm Solo," which aired in March. After the show, the two developed into a real-life couple and have been loved by viewers as the "Oksudong couple."

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.