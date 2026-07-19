The 'glowing' Lee So-ra delivered both laughter and emotion... "Sung Si-kyung's looks are like a sink countertop"

[Sportschosun Baek Ji-eun reporter] Singer Lee So-ra was, once again, unmistakably Lee So-ra.

On the KBS2 program "The Seasons: Sung Si-kyung's Lips Like a Boyfriend," which aired on the 17th, legendary vocalist Lee So-ra made an appearance.

Lee So-ra opened her performance with her first new song in seven years, "I’ll Forget Your Face." The track was composed by Jannabi. Lee said, "The song was so beautiful that I received it in March, wrote the lyrics in May, and released it. I finished recording quickly in the studio and did not sing it many times, so I am not sure whether my feelings were fully conveyed to the audience."

She added, "I have always released love songs and albums in the fall or winter, but this time I wanted to put out a song in the summer, so I asked Jannabi to write one quickly. I listened to all of Jannabi's albums, and they were so impressive that I personally called vocalist Choi Jung-hoon and said, 'Shall we do one sad love song together?'"

Lee So-ra also performed a reinterpretation of Jannabi's "Shh" in her own style, saying, "I recently hosted a radio show and heard Jannabi's song 'Shh.' I liked it so much that I learned a little of it on my own. I wanted to express my gratitude." The emotion deepened when a surprise video message from Jannabi was shown, filled with their deep respect and affection for Lee So-ra.

Lee So-ra also showed off her trademark wit, long admired through programs such as "Lee So-ra's Proposal." When MC Sung Si-kyung asked, "It had been six years since you last appeared on television after coming on the first episode of 'The Seasons: Sung Si-kyung's Lips Like a Boyfriend.' Did you watch the broadcast?" she replied, "I get embarrassed and usually cannot watch my own broadcasts, but I watched this one. I smiled when I saw a comment on the stage for 'Blue Within You' that said, 'This is what the KBS license fee is worth.'"

She also expressed her affection for her special DJ stint on MBC Radio's "Date at Two," saying, "I want to do well for people with my voice and songs. Radio lets me chat with listeners in real time and share their stories, so it feels even better and more comfortable than singing."

In particular, Lee So-ra drew laughter in the studio with a playful explanation of her earlier comment describing Sung Si-kyung's appearance as "like a sink countertop." She said, "I was told not to bring it up, but it ended up coming out anyway. I wanted to say he looked like smooth marble or porcelain without a single scratch, but the word that came to mind was sink countertop."

After delivering both emotion and laughter, Lee So-ra said, "It was wonderful. If the audience claps comfortably and Sung Si-kyung talks in such an easygoing way, I think I could appear on other shows too. It was such a kind program."

Baek Ji-eun reporter silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.