Messi Scores Big on Real Estate Investment Ahead of World Cup Final... Apartment Project Backed by 45 Billion Won Draws Strong Demand

Photo credit: Cipriani Residences Miami, AFP-Yonhap News

[Sportschosun Reporter Jang Jong-ho] Lionel Messi, the "god of football," has scored another big win, this time in real estate, ahead of the 2026 Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) World Cup final in North America.

Sales are reportedly surging at the ultra-high-rise residential building he invested in last year.

According to an exclusive report by the New York Post, Messi bought four units last spring in Cipriani Residences Miami, an 85-story residential complex under construction in Miami, State of Florida. Each four-bedroom unit, measuring about 325 square meters, or 98 pyeong, is said to have cost around $7.5 million, or about 1.12 billion won.

The developer said the building has recently completed structural work at its top floor, and more than 80% of the units have already been sold. The move-in date, originally set for 2028, has been brought forward by one year to the summer of 2027 as construction is progressing faster than expected. At about 290 meters tall, the building is expected to become one of the tallest residential towers south of New York City, with a total of 397 units sold.

After Messi's investment, other Argentine football players also reportedly bought homes there. The New York Post also said executives from the U.S. investment firm Citadel and the global IT company Amazon were among the major buyers after leaving New York and California for Miami. However, the developer did not disclose the names of individual buyers, citing its privacy policy.

The building is set to feature a bar, a resort-style pool, a spa, a private movie theater, and upscale restaurants.

Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.