Woman in Her 20s Killed After Being Struck by Man Falling from 12th-Floor Apartment

File photo source: Unsplash

[Sportschosun Reporter Jang Jong-ho] A man fell from a high-rise apartment in a downtown area of Japan and struck a woman in her 20s who was walking along the street, resulting in her death. The woman was taken to a hospital but later died, and the man who fell was also left unconscious.

According to Japanese media outlets including CBC TV, police received a report around 1 a.m. on the 19th that "a person suddenly fell from above and hit a pedestrian" in Naka Ward, Nagoya, Aichi Prefecture. The report was said to have been made by a woman near the scene.

An investigation found that an unidentified man fell from a 12-story apartment building and struck a woman believed to be in her 20s, who was walking on the sidewalk at the time.

The woman was rushed to a hospital immediately after the accident and received treatment, but she died of hemorrhagic shock around 5:30 a.m. that day.

The man who fell is also being treated in an unconscious state, and his condition is reported to be critical.

Police are working to identify both individuals while investigating how the man fell and the cause of the accident.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.