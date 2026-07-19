Lee Hyori Shares Bare-Faced Selfie After Dawn Yoga Session on a Class-Free Weekend: "Have a Relaxing Weekend"

[Sportschosun Jung Yoo-na] Singer Lee Hyori showed that she has kept up her steady self-care routine by continuing her yoga practice even on a weekend without classes.

On the 3rd, several photos were posted on the official account of 'Ananda Yoga,' which Lee Hyori runs.

The released photos showed Lee Hyori focusing on her practice alone at the yoga studio from early dawn. The quiet interior of the studio, the view outside the window, and a warm cup of tea after practice captured peaceful weekend morning moments and drew attention.

Lee Hyori also shared a selfie taken after practice, dressed simply. Looking into the camera with no makeup, she greeted fans with a short message, saying, "Have a relaxing weekend."

Meanwhile, Lee Hyori married guitarist Lee Sang-soon in 2013 and lived on Jeju Island before moving to Pyeongchang-dong, Jongno District, Seoul, in 2024. Having practiced yoga for more than 10 years, she opened 'Ananda Yoga' in Yeonhui-dong, Seodaemun-gu, Seoul, last September and has continued to connect with fans by taking part in classes herself.

Lee Hyori is also active as an MC on JTBC's reality entertainment show 'My Sibling's Romance.'

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.