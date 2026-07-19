"PUBG Couple" Husband Buries His Face in Late Wife's Pillow and Breaks Down in Tears: "I Can't Cry in Front of the Kids" ('O Eun-young Report')

[Sportschosun reporter Jung An-ji] The husband from the "PUBG Couple," who has been raising their two children alone after saying goodbye to his wife, breaks down in tears as he looks at his late wife's final moments on his phone while the children are away from home.

In the episode of Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC)'s "O Eun-young Report - Again, Love After," airing at 9 p.m. on Monday the 20th, the second chapter of the "PUBG Couple," which moved the entire nation to tears last May, will be revealed. The husband had gathered people in the game to be "killed" by his terminally ill wife, while she held on to her love for her family even through pain that no painkiller could ease. Their passionate love left a deep impression on viewers and became a major topic of conversation even after the broadcast. This episode will show how the family has been doing since her passing.

The wife from the "PUBG Couple" passed away on April 24 and began a long journey to a place without pain. As viewers continued to express concern and support for the husband and their two children, the production team of "O Eun-young Report" conducted a follow-up counseling session for the first time in the show's history to revisit the family's life after her death.

The broadcast will also show how the husband has been managing daily life alone with the two children after losing his wife. In the observational footage, he looks at the last moments of his wife on his phone while the children are out, then suddenly bursts into tears. The studio also reportedly turned into a sea of tears as viewers watched him struggle with a wife he can no longer hold and memories that remain vividly alive.

The husband says, "I don't cry in front of the children, so when I'm alone, the sadness and tears come all at once," adding that he tries to let out all his emotions when the kids are not around. He goes on to say, "Whenever even a little quiet time comes, I can't stop crying. I thought my body had broken down." With his face buried in his wife's pillow, he swallows his grief without making a sound, a scene expected to deeply move viewers.

For the husband, who is not yet ready to accept the reality of losing his wife, practical matters that make her death feel even more real continue to arise. He wanted to protect every trace of her left on her phone. But he is devastated again when the telecom company tells him that he must prove her death in order to change the account holder's name. He says, "The world kept reminding me that my wife was gone. Even if I wanted to forget, or didn't want to remember, I still had to do what needed to be done," drawing sympathy from viewers.

Above all, the husband draws attention by opening up about the emotional turmoil that left him feeling unstable. When he confesses, "I had more reasons to die than reasons to live. I'm on the edge. I'm holding on reluctantly. I'm enduring this because of my children," Oh Eun-young carefully asks, "Did you want to follow her?" After closely observing his daily life, Oh Eun-young says, "How could you stay strong and brave after losing someone you love? What worries me more than grief is the moment when life begins to collapse," drawing intense attention.

Heavy with guilt and loss as much as his love was deep, the husband must still rise again for the sake of his two children. The untold story of the "PUBG Couple," which brought the nation to tears, will be revealed on MBC's "O Eun-young Report - Again, Love After" at 9 p.m. on Monday, July 20.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.