Hong Ji-min Looks Slimmer After Losing 30 kg, Says She Has Tried Every Diet on the Market (Malja Show)

[Sportschosun Kim Sohee Reporter] Musical actress Hong Ji-min will share an update on her diet journey.

KBS2's "Malja Show," airing on the 20th, will feature the first installment of its regional communication project, this time focused on Changwon Special City. MCs Kim Young-hee and Jeong Beom-gyun will create a special evening filled with laughter and emotion with 1,800 audience members gathered at KBS Changwon Hall.

Hong Ji-min will appear as a guest. Introducing herself as "the daughter of Masan," she will show her deep affection for her hometown during the broadcast. In addition, a special connection that Hong Ji-min once found through "TV Carries Love" will appear on "Malja Show" and share stories from her childhood. Viewers are left curious about who that person will be.

Hong Ji-min will surprise everyone by revealing that she lost 30 kg after giving birth. She will tell the audience the diet success tips she learned from trying every diet on the market, saying, "I've tried every diet on the market." After reaching her goal, she will also say that she has steadily maintained her ideal weight as someone who keeps her weight in check after dieting. She then naturally sings the highlight section of "Now, This Moment" from the musical "Jekyll and Hyde." Hong Ji-min's high energy, which turns "Malja Show" into a musical stage, is expected to capture viewers' attention.

On this episode of "Malja Show," the program will hear the concerns of a male audience member who lived in Incheon and moved to Changnyeong, South Gyeongsang Province, two years ago for business reasons. Hong Ji-min will explain that, in order to adapt quickly to life in Gyeongsang Province, one must understand the expressions "jjeom" and "ga." Her special dialect lesson will be revealed in the full broadcast.

Meanwhile, KBS2's "Malja Show" airs on Monday, the 20th, at 9:30 p.m.

Kim Sohee Reporter yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.