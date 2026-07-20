[Official] Kim Seon-tae Becomes a Solo Terrestrial TV MC... KBS Launches 'Don Seon-tae Success Era'

[Sportschosun Kim So-hee] Korean Broadcasting System (KBS) is launching a new variety show, "Don Seon-tae Success Era," by casting "Chungju Man" Kim Seon-tae as its first solo MC.

"Don Seon-tae Success Era" follows Kim Seon-tae, who moved to Seoul in pursuit of greater success. He invites the stars of Korea's success stories to his rented room in Seoul and asks them about the secrets behind their achievements. Kim Seon-tae will question his guests, asking, "How did you get this far?" as he explores their paths to success and the defining moments along the way.

Kim Seon-tae created the "Chungju Man" character while handling public relations as a Chungju-si civil servant. By the time he left office, the Chungju-si YouTube channel had grown to about 970,000 subscribers, making it one of the most dominant local government channels on the platform. After leaving his post, he launched his personal YouTube channel, "Kim Seon-tae," which surpassed 100,000 subscribers in just half a day and 1 million in three days. He has continued to draw explosive attention. Having already proven his influence as a "PR genius" with collaboration offers from hundreds of companies and institutions, Kim Seon-tae is now teaming up with KBS to take on long-form interviews beyond short-form content.

The show will not simply highlight the results of success. Instead, it will also look into the failures, worries, unexpected choices, and human moments that came before it. In particular, Kim Seon-tae's uniquely offbeat perspective and his unexpected questions are expected to be key points of interest.

"Don Seon-tae Success Era" will premiere on Wednesday, the 29th, through the official KBS YouTube channel, "KBS Entertain." New episodes will then be uploaded every Wednesday. By revealing the realistic stories hidden behind the glamorous résumés of its guests, the program is expected to deliver fresh entertainment and relatable moments. Viewers can catch Kim Seon-tae's first solo MC challenge and this new format of success talk every Wednesday on KBS Entertain.

Kim So-hee, Sportschosun, yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.