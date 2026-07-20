BTS Changes World Cup History with Halftime Performance...Why Was Wayne Rooney Upset?

Photo courtesy of Kopan Global

[Sportschosun Baek Ji-eun] BTS has written a new chapter in World Cup history.

On the 19th local time, BTS took the stage for the halftime show at the final between Spain and Argentina at MetLife Stadium in New York and New Jersey during the 2026 FIFA World CupTM. It was the first official halftime performance ever held at a World Cup final, and BTS joined as a co-headliner alongside global pop stars such as Madonna, Shakira, and Justin Bieber.

Photo courtesy of Getty

That day, BTS appeared in point outfits reminiscent of the Red Devils and performed their mega-hit song "Dynamite." They drew particular attention with witty lyric changes that captured the energy of football and the significance of the final, including lines such as "Kick the ball / A game of football." They also joined Coldplay, Shakira, Justin Bieber, Sesame Street characters, The Muppets, and the PS 22 Chorus from New York's Staten Island public schools for a joint performance of "We Dance," a song Coldplay wrote for this World Cup.

The performance was produced by the international civic movement group Global Citizen and also carried a positive message by promoting the purpose of the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund. BTS said, "The World Cup has been a competition I have enjoyed watching since I was young, and it is an honor to stand on the first halftime show of a final. I am happy to perform for a good cause while shouting love together with wonderful artists and children, and it feels like a dream. I think we were able to reach this stage thanks to the influence of ARMY, our fans around the world. I am truly grateful to everyone who watched."

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However, despite the star-studded lineup and symbolic meaning, reaction from the football world quickly turned cold. Critics accused FIFA of trying too hard to import American-style show business by modeling the event after the U.S. Super Bowl.

The biggest criticism was that too many artists were packed into too little time, making the show feel cluttered and lacking the vitality of a live performance. Many said the awkward staging, which seemed as if pre-recorded footage had been played, did not fit the atmosphere of the stadium.

In particular, England football legend Wayne Rooney, who served as a BBC commentator, delivered a harsh rebuke. Rooney said, "The singers on stage are artists I usually like, but honestly, the performance itself was garbage."

After a tightly contested first half in the final, football experts said the chaotic entertainment show disrupted the tension and focus needed for the second half and undermined the essence of football.

Photo courtesy of Kopan Global

Separate from the controversy surrounding the halftime show, BTS's global success continues unabated.

After wrapping up the European leg of their world tour, "Arirang," at Stade de France in Paris, France, on the 18th, the group drew more than 717,000 spectators across 10 shows in five cities, including Spain, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. BTS is set to kick off its North American tour on August 1 and 2 at MetLife Stadium in New York.

Baek Ji-eun, silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.