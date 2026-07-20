WHIB on an Unstoppable Growth Trajectory... Officially Invited to a European Festival

[Sportschosun Baek Ji-eun reporter] The high-end boy group WHIB has announced its entry into Europe.

WHIB has been officially invited as an artist to the festival "K-Pop Days," which will be held on August 1 and 2 at Nibiru Arena, a massive complex in Constanța County, Romania.

Held for the first time this year, "K-Pop Days" is a large-scale genre-focused music festival created in response to the strong local K-pop craze in Romania. It is hosted by veteran producer Celly, the CEO of Celly Media Network, who previously staged Europe’s largest hip-hop festival, "Beach, Please!"

Set against the backdrop of Nibiru, a sprawling 60,000-pyeong venue built on Costinești Beach in Romania, WHIB is expected to deliver a dazzling performance. To meet the expectations of their first European fans since debut, the group is carefully selecting signature songs that showcase their full range and preparing a top-tier stage with exceptional polish.

After successfully completing their 2024 Asian fan meetup tour, "Eternal Youth," in cities including Bangkok, Manila, and Hong Kong, WHIB also earned praise for their first fan concert tour, "END," which ran through January in five cities including Tokyo and Taipei.

With the release of their first mini album, "Rock the Nation," on January 29, the seven-member group marked a successful leap forward. They are now expanding their activities beyond Asia to the European continent, heightening anticipation for what comes next.

Baek Ji-eun reporter silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.