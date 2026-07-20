Shin Dong-yup Opens Up About Married Life with Sun Hye-yoon: "I Felt Like I Was Lower in the Relationship"

[Sportschosun Reporter Jung Yu-na] Broadcaster Shin Dong-yup shared an episode involving his wife, producer Sun Hye-yoon.

On the 20th, a video titled "Seo Hyun-chul, Ko Chang-seok, Ryu Soo-young [Salty Brother Shin Dong-yup EP.154] ?? Middle-aged men who seem to smell like alcohol through the screen" was uploaded to the YouTube channel "Salty Brother Shin Dong-yup."

In the video, Shin brought up his wife, Sun, who is a producer in the entertainment division at Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC), while talking about couples working together.

Shin said, "My wife is a producer. We once worked on a program together," adding, "Because my wife was the producer, whenever she said 'cue,' I had to keep doing things to match that. I kept moving around saying, 'Hello, I'm Shin Dong-yup.' As a result, I felt like I was a little lower in the relationship."

He added with a laugh, "Later, she would joke around at home too, saying, 'Honey, please clean that up. Cue!' and 'You came home, so hurry up and take a shower. Cue!'"

Meanwhile, Shin married producer Sun Hye-yoon in 2006, and the couple has one son and one daughter.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.