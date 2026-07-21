Tyler abruptly announces end of his 810,000-subscriber YouTube channel... What happened after posting a hiring notice?

[Sportschosun Reporter Jo Min-jeong] Tyler Rash, a broadcaster from the United States, has announced that he will shut down his YouTube channel "Shall We Talk Tyler?," which has 810,000 subscribers.

In a recent video posted on "Shall We Talk Tyler?," Tyler covered a data leak involving Silicon Valley investor Peter Thiel and the private gathering "Dialogue." In the video, he explained that not only tech industry heavyweights but also senior U.S. officials and political figures had taken part in the meetings to discuss international affairs and security issues. He also noted that attendees were classified into tiers based on assets and influence, highlighting the risks that could arise from the close ties between tech power and public authority.

He then surprised viewers by announcing the channel's closure and saying goodbye at the end of the video.

Tyler opened by saying, "I want to talk about something a little heavier than usual," and added, "Thanks to everyone who has supported 'Shall We Talk Tyler?' and visited every week, I was able to create so many precious memories." He continued, "But as every beginning has an end, the 'Shall We Talk Tyler?' we knew has now come to a close," and said, "I will do my best to finish on a high note and bring it to a beautiful close." He also said, "Thank you for watching all this time, and I will come back with an even better version of myself." However, he did not separately explain the specific reason for ending the channel or any future operating plans.

"Shall We Talk Tyler?" is a channel that has offered Tyler's distinctive take on international affairs, the global economy, technology, and cultural issues. It currently has about 810,000 subscribers on YouTube.

The sudden shutdown has drawn even more attention because the channel had only recently continued producing content and running operations, and Tyler Media's website still listed a recruitment notice for staff to produce "Shall We Talk Tyler?" content. It has not been confirmed whether the job posting is still active or how, if at all, it is connected to the channel's closure.

Subscribers who watched the video expressed disappointment and confusion. Some reacted by saying, "We just celebrated 800,000 subscribers not long ago, so this feels too sudden," "I never expected it to end this way," "It feels like he left after saying the one thing he most wanted to say," "I learned how to see the world while eating meals, so this is disappointing," and "Please come back for Season 2."

Meanwhile, Tyler Rash is a broadcaster who majored in international studies at the University of Chicago and earned a master's degree in diplomacy from Seoul National University. He became widely known in 2014 after appearing as the U.S. representative on JTBC's "Non-Summit," where he stood out for his fluent Korean and logical debating skills. Since then, he has worked across broadcasting, lectures, publishing, and English education.

More recently, he has continued to produce content on the global economy and international affairs alongside his television appearances.

Reporter Jo Min-jeong mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.