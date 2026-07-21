Kim Jung-min Opens Up About the Hardships of Being a "Weekend Dad"... "I Fly to Japan Several Times a Month and Carry Korean Ingredients" ('Radio Star')

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Ge-eun] Singer Kim Jung-min will share updates on his life as a "weekend dad" for the past three years.

The MBC variety show "Radio Star," airing at 10:30 p.m. on the 22nd, will feature a special episode titled "Now, Let the Tears Go," with Kim Jung-min, Kim Young-kwang, Lee Seung-woo, and Jung Seung-hwan appearing.

On the show, Kim Jung-min reveals that he has been shuttling between Korea and Japan for three years while living as a weekend dad. He says he boards planes several times a month to visit his family in Japan, and explains that although the two countries are close, the immigration process means the trip takes half a day. He also shares a humorous glimpse of his daily life, saying he even carries Korean ingredients at his wife's request.

He will also reveal a remark from his wife, Rumiko, that brought him to tears on a plane. Kim Jung-min says he cried on the flight home alone after hearing her words, raising curiosity about what she said.

Updates on the rapid growth of his three sons will also be shared. Kim Jung-min says his eldest son is studying practical music, while his second son is continuing athletic training in Japan with dreams of becoming a soccer player. His youngest son also began life in Japan with the family without knowing any Japanese, but is now standing out academically. Proudly speaking about his three sons, he expresses the joy of being a father of three.

Meanwhile, Kim Jung-min married Rumiko, a Japanese woman, in 2006, and they have three sons.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.