BLACKPINK's Jennie to Release New Song on the 24th... The Track That Lit Up the U.S. Governors Ball

[Sportschosun Baek Ji-eun] BLACKPINK's Jennie will release a new song.

Jennie will drop her new single, "Less Than a Lover," at 1 p.m. on the 24th.

The teaser image released through her official social media shows Jennie looking excited, with a natural landscape visible beyond a truck window. The romantic mood, like a scene from a film, is enough to build anticipation for "Less Than a Lover," a song Jennie took part in writing, producing, and directing the music video for.

Jennie previously previewed the new track on major festival stages, including The Governors Ball Music Festival 2026 in the United States, Roskilde Festival in Denmark, Open'er Festival in Poland, and Mad Cool Festival 2026 in Spain. Since then, "Less Than a Lover" has dominated social media trends, while performance clips from the festivals have spread widely on short-form video platforms, drawing major attention. As music fans flooded in with requests for an official release, interest is now growing in whether another global summer song has been born.

Jennie will also take the stage at Lollapalooza Chicago in the United States and Summer Sonic 2026 in Japan.

Baek Ji-eun, silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.