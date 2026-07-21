Lee Seung-cheol's duet with Sung Si-kyung on "Jasmine" goes viral again...becomes top pick for college festivals

[Sportschosun Baek Ji-eun reporter] "Live king" Lee Seung-cheol has captivated Gen Z as well.

Lee Seung-cheol appeared on KBS2's "The Seasons: Sung Si-kyung's Eardrum Boyfriend" on the 10th and delivered explosive live performances of his signature songs, including "Not Found," "Never Ending Story," and "The Western Sky." In particular, his duet stage of "Jasmine" with Sung Si-kyung drew intense attention from the MZ generation, surpassing about 2.87 million views as of the 20th. According to industry sources, Lee is now so in demand that he is considered the top choice for college festival bookings.

Lee Seung-cheol is currently touring nationwide with "The Voice: Lee Seung-cheol," a 40th debut anniversary concert series, alongside Lee San, the final winner of ENA's "The Scout: Stars Reborn." He will meet fans at Baengnyeong Art Center on the Chuncheon campus of Kangwon National University on the 25th, and will continue concerts through the end of the year in major cities including Seoul, Busan, Daegu, Daejeon, and Gwangju.

He will also release a tribute album featuring top artists such as WOODZ, Jannabi, and Lee Mu-jin.

Baek Ji-eun reporter silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.