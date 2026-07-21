Twin Younger Brother Is Chef 'French Papa' vs. Older Brother Is an Executive and YouTuber at S Company... Attention on 'You Quiz on the Block' Appearance

[Sportschosun Jo Min-jeong reporter] Chef Lee Dong-jun, who became known through his appearance on 'Culinary Class Wars 2' as 'French Papa,' is drawing attention after it was revealed that his twin brother works as a department head at a major domestic company, as the two are set to appear together on 'You Quiz on the Block.'

A recently released preview for the July 22 episode of 'You Quiz on the Block' showed Chef Lee Dong-jun and his twin brother Lee Dong-ha appearing side by side. The teaser drew viewers' interest by bringing together brothers who have taken very different paths.

Lee Dong-ha is an office worker who handles sales at a major domestic IT company, S Company. He has also appeared on the company's official social media channel as the character 'Mr. Kim,' winning attention for content that humorously captures the realities of office life.

In particular, the parody video 'Are You Mr. Kim Who Works at a Major Company and Owns an Apartment in Seoul?' based on the drama 'The Story of a Man Named Kim Who Works at a Major Company and Owns an Apartment in Seoul' surpassed 2.33 million views and became a major hit. He later continued to appear in a range of content, including 'Mr. Kim's Commute Outfit' and 'Trying Dujjonku,' with several videos topping 1 million views and establishing him as one of the company's most popular faces.

After Lee Dong-ha began appearing in the content, the company's official video views also rose sharply. Average view counts, which had been in the tens of thousands, jumped into the hundreds of thousands, making the campaign a notable success in corporate promotion.

Meanwhile, Chef Lee Dong-jun made a strong impression on viewers through Netflix's cooking survival show 'Culinary Class Wars 2' under the name 'French Papa.' On the July 22 broadcast, he is expected to appear alongside his twin brother Lee Dong-ha, who works in a completely different field, and share a special brotherly story.

Jo Min-jeong reporter mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.