'I'm Solo' Season 29 Young-soo Addresses 'Self-Introduction' Controversy: 'The Show Is Over, So I Guess It's My Karma'

[Sportschosun, Reporter Jo Min-jeong] Young-soo, a Season 29 cast member of ENA and SBS Plus's 'I'm Solo,' has spoken out directly about the controversy surrounding a 'blind self-introduction dating' post that recently spread online.

On the 20th, Young-soo posted on his social networking service, saying, 'Things have been buzzing over the blind self-introduction post incident yesterday and today. ' He added, 'To get straight to the point, I did not write that post. ' He said he had received so many messages asking, 'Did you write this?' that it was difficult to reply one by one, so he decided to leave a statement.

'I don't know who wrote it. I think it was probably one of my coworkers. I have no way of knowing why they impersonated me,' he explained.

He continued, 'I have no intention of separately proving that I was not the author. I appreciate those who believe me, and if you don't, there is nothing I can do. ' He also said, 'Since I met several people through NOW Talk in the past, I understand why this became a topic of discussion.

' He added, 'If it were me, I would have thought,

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.