RESCENE Has Yet to Receive Its First Settlement... Woni Tears Up, Saying She Wants to Buy Beef for Her Mother on "Salon Drip"

[Sportschosun Kim Sohee] As RESCENE has been drawing attention with its reverse-run success, member Woni moved viewers by sharing her modest wish to buy beef for her mother after receiving her first settlement.

On the 21st, the YouTube channel TEO released a preview video for the 150th episode of "Salon Drip." In the video, Minami and Woni from RESCENE appeared as guests and talked about a range of topics, from their debut behind-the-scenes stories to their honest thoughts on their first settlement.

Jang Do-yeon first asked Minami, "The CEO personally cast you, so what made you trust him and come here?" Minami laughed and replied, "I just came because I was fooled by the CEO's words. He said, 'I'll make you Blackpink.'"

After hearing that, Jang Do-yeon said, "The more I hear about him, the more amazing he sounds. What was he doing before?" Woni answered, "He ran a kids' cafe." Jang then quipped, "No wonder he's good with children," drawing laughter from the set.

The conversation then naturally turned to their first settlement. When Jang Do-yeon asked, "What do you want to do when you receive your first settlement?" Woni said, "I want to buy beef for my mom at least once." As she continued speaking, she eventually teared up. Her heartfelt answer, in which she thought of her family before anything else, touched everyone who watched.

Meanwhile, RESCENE has recently been receiving a surge of attention after its song made a strong comeback on the charts. The full episode of "Salon Drip," which features the group's candid humor and sincere stories, will be released at 6 p.m. on the 28th.

Kim Sohee, yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.