Yoon Eun-hye Clarifies Her Remarks on "My Little Old Boy": "I Haven't Given Up White Rice and Soda for 13 Years, I Just Don't Drink Alcohol"

[Sportschosun Kim Sohee] Singer and actress Yoon Eun-hye has personally clarified a misunderstanding that arose after her television appearance.

On the 21st, a video titled "Yoon Eun-hye's July daily essentials!? I'm the one who is serious about product recommendations. (Items I keep on hand when dealing with breakouts, in this muggy summer heat, from makeup to fragrance products)" was released on Yoon Eun-hye's YouTube channel.

That day, Yoon Eun-hye spoke about her summer skin concerns and said, "I keep getting so many breakouts on my skin. I just can't solve it, so I get stressed out every summer."

She then candidly admitted to her eating habits, saying, "People tell me to cut out flour and dairy, but it's not easy. When summer comes, don't you just crave ice cream? Lately, I've also been eating a lot of ramen."

She also addressed the "13-year ban" remark that drew attention after her recent appearance on SBS's My Little Old Boy.

Yoon Eun-hye clarified the misunderstanding, saying, "On My Little Old Boy, I said I had given up white rice, soda, and alcohol for 13 years, but that's not true."

She explained, "I also said this during the recording, but I really love white rice, so I try to replace it with multigrain rice whenever possible. I never really liked soda in the first place. That doesn't mean I gave it up completely. When I eat pizza, I sometimes want a sip or two, and that's when I drink a little."

She did say, however, that she has not touched alcohol for a long time. "It's true that I haven't drunk alcohol for 13 years," she said. "But it made me feel so bad that it sounded like I had given up everything for 13 years." She added, "I think some of it was edited out because of the recording time."

Kim Sohee, yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.