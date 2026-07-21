Hwang Bo-ra Nearly Lost Track of Her 25-Month-Old Son in a Frightening Moment... "It Really Happens in an Instant"

[Sportschosun Reporter Jeong An-ji] Actress Hwang Bo-ra breathed a sigh of relief after her son Woo-in made a sudden move, and she went to register him for child safety protection.

On the 21st, the YouTube channel "Boravariety" uploaded a video titled, "Did Hwang Bo-ra go to the police station on her own because of her son, who almost got lost?! | Child safety registration, raising a son."

In the video, Hwang Bo-ra explained, "I heard that children can even go missing in the neighborhood, so I was worried and went to register Woo-in for child safety as soon as he got out of daycare."

Her concern quickly became reality. Right after leaving daycare, Woo-in suddenly ran ahead while Hwang Bo-ra was briefly greeting his teacher, and the unexpected move left her startled.

After quickly grabbing her son, Hwang Bo-ra said, "Woo-in, you must not do that," and stressed the importance of safety, adding, "We need to register him for child safety in case something like this happens." She then noted, "It really happens in an instant. I was so shocked."

Hwang Bo-ra later took her son to the police station by bus to complete the child safety registration. Throughout the trip, she held Woo-in’s hand tightly in case she might lose her grip, and she kept him close on the bus, showing the instincts of a real-life mother preparing for any possible situation.

Even after completing the registration safely, Hwang Bo-ra’s safety lesson continued. On the way home, she kept reminding Woo-in, "You must not let go of my hand. Don’t let go and run off anywhere," drawing attention for her continued child safety guidance.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.