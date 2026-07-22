Hong Ji-min Says Her Husband Suddenly Asked for a Divorce: "I Felt Wronged After Giving Him a Foreign Car and Buying a 53-Pyeong Home" ('Saeropge Hasoseo')

[Sportschosun, Lee Woo-joo] On "Saeropge Hasoseo," Hong Ji-min opened up about how she overcame conflict with her husband.

On the YouTube channel "Saeropge Hasoseo" on the 22nd, musical actress Hong Ji-min appeared as a guest.

Hong Ji-min said she met her husband at a salsa bar and married after seven months of dating. But Do Seong-su suddenly asked for a divorce. Hong said, "It was about seven years later. Looking back, he had been putting up with a lot from his side. He suddenly said he wanted a divorce, so I asked why, and he said, 'You don't love me.' He told me, 'If you loved me, you couldn't do this.'"

Hong Ji-min explained, "When I looked into the reason, it turned out I was a workaholic. I love working, and I also love being around people. But when I was dating, I wasn't working. I liked my husband so much that I didn't even go to auditions and just dated this guy. I was like a house fairy. I spent seven months going to his studio apartment and cooking for him. Then, right after we got married, I had to go back to work. I had projects waiting, so I went to work." She added, "At first, he kept coming to my musicals and going to company dinners with me, but that only lasts a day or two. He gradually got tired and started taking up hobbies. Even that seemed to leave him cold, and then he suddenly said, 'Let's get divorced. This is not the marriage I imagined.' From my point of view, that felt so unfair."

Hong Ji-min said, "I wasn't going out and doing anything else. I was working and making a lot of money. We started with very little, and now we live in a 53-pyeong apartment and drive a foreign car. At first, I thought he had become spoiled and I was speechless. I had lived so intensely for seven years. I just couldn't let it go, so I said, 'Option one: let's divorce. Option two: let's try harder.' My husband didn't even hesitate and chose option two."

Still, she said the process of resolving their conflict was not easy. Hong Ji-min explained, "I tried to make an effort, but it didn't go well. We tried couple counseling over the phone, and they told us to put everything aside and just stay home. But I just couldn't do that. Then, by chance, I heard a lecture on 'The Five Love Languages,' and I realized we needed to figure out what language each of us speaks."

"The Five Love Languages" are quality time, words of affirmation, gifts, acts of service, and physical touch. Hong Ji-min values physical touch, while her husband values quality time. Hong said, "If my husband had been the type who values gifts, he wouldn't have asked for a divorce. I gave him a foreign car and many other gifts. But no matter what I gave him, quality time was more important to him. So the first thing we started doing was eating breakfast together." She said their relationship improved rapidly after that.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.