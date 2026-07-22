Choi Jin-sil's Daughter Choi Jun-hee Books Another Plastic Surgery Appointment Despite Friends' Opposition... "I'll Escape My Uneven Eyes"

[Sportschosun, Reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Choi Jun-hee, the daughter of the late actress Choi Jin-sil and an influencer, has once again revealed plans for plastic surgery.

On the 21st, Choi Jun-hee shared a reservation notice she received from a plastic surgery clinic on her social networking service and wrote, "I’ll finally get rid of these uneven eyes and come back."

The post included details of the surgery appointment, indicating that she is scheduled to undergo eye surgery.

Choi Jun-hee has been candid about her views on plastic surgery and appearance management. Last year, she drew attention after openly admitting on her YouTube channel that she had undergone facial contouring procedures, as well as outer and lower eye corner surgery.

Last month, during a conversation with fans, she was asked about her future plastic surgery plans. She replied, "I don’t know, there are too many things I want to do," and added, "You only live once, so I want to be the best version of myself..." suggesting that she was considering additional procedures.

In May, ahead of her wedding, she asked friends on social networking service to name five things she should stop doing. They responded with advice such as "dieting," "obsessing over appearance," and "let go of plastic surgery," offering sincere guidance. Choi Jun-hee also shared her own thoughts openly and did not hide her concerns about appearance.

Meanwhile, Choi Jun-hee married a non-celebrity 11 years her senior at a hotel in Gangnam District, Seoul, on May 16.

She has been active as an influencer and model. During her battle with lupus in the past, her weight rose to 96 kg, but she later lost weight to 41 kg, drawing significant attention.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.