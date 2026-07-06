Lotte Tour Development inducted into the Hall of Fame at the 2026 Korea Service Awards

Lotte Tour Development was inducted into the Hall of Fame at the 2026 Korea Service Awards. From left, Jung-Il Choi, professor and chair of the review committee at the Korean Standards Association (KSA); Baekhyun, CEO

Lotte Tour Development said on the 6th that it was inducted into the Hall of Fame at the recently held 2026 Korea Service Awards ceremony. The Hall of Fame is awarded only to companies that have won the grand prize at the Korea Service Awards for at least five consecutive years and scored 850 points or more out of 1,000 in an expert committee evaluation.

According to Lotte Tour Development, the Korea Service Awards is a service quality evaluation program organized by the Korean Standards Association (KSA). Winners are selected each year after a rigorous on-site review and employee satisfaction survey, based on a comprehensive assessment of the CEO's leadership, corporate social responsibility, mid- to long-term strategy, and business performance. This year's ceremony was held on the 3rd at Lotte Hotel. Lotte Tour Development received its first grand prize in the travel services category in 2003 and has now won the top honor 16 times in total. Last year, CEO Baekhyun also received the CEO Award in recognition of his successful operation of Lotte Tour's premium brand, HIGH&.

CEO Baekhyun said, "Being inducted into the Hall of Fame at the Korea Service Awards is more than just receiving an award. It recognizes the path Lotte Tour Development has taken." He added, "We will stay close to our customers with innovative services and differentiated travel experiences."

Kim Se-hyung fax123@sportschosun.com