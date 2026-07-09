A Man Attacked by a Lion for 30 Minutes Survived by Gently Petting It

Photo source: Dainik Bhaskar

[Sportschosun Reporter Jang Jong-ho] A man who was attacked by a lion and pinned down for nearly 30 minutes was dramatically saved, drawing attention.

He is said to have survived by overcoming his fear and calming the lion by gently petting it.

According to local media, including Dainik Bhaskar, around 10:30 a.m. on the 6th, Kalubhai Bogbhai Parmar, who lives in Garajiya village in the Bhavnagar area of Gujarat, India, was attacked from behind by a lioness while on his way to feed cattle.

The lioness knocked the man to the ground, pinned him with her front legs, and kept attacking by clawing at his legs. A video recorded at the scene shows the bloodied man trapped beneath the lioness, struggling to get free.

Residents nearby tried to drive the lioness away by throwing stones and shouting loudly, but their efforts had little effect. No one was able to get close enough to rescue the man directly. He had to remain in that state for about 30 minutes.

Kalubhai then chose an unexpected course of action. He gently stroked the lioness in an attempt to calm her down, and fortunately, she stopped attacking and returned to a nearby forest. One resident was reportedly injured during the incident.

This was not the first lion attack on residents in the area.

On the 24th of last month, a 5-year-old boy walking with his grandfather was killed in a lioness attack.

Authorities are carrying out a search operation to capture the lioness involved in the attack.

Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com