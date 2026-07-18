Five Household Tips to Keep Summer Fruit Flies Away

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[Sportschosun Reporter Jang Jong-ho] In summer, when temperatures and humidity rise, fruit flies can quickly swarm throughout the home.

They are especially drawn to food waste and fruit, and because they reproduce so quickly, they are hard to get rid of once they appear.

Fruit flies are sensitive to food odors and damp environments, so even small changes in daily habits can prevent many of them. Here are practical household tips for reducing fruit flies in summer.

◇ Do not leave fruit at room temperature

One of the most common causes of fruit flies in summer is overripe fruit. Fruits with high sugar content, such as bananas, grapes, peaches, and mangoes, are especially likely to attract them. If the peel is damaged or a strong sweet smell starts to develop, the chances of fruit flies entering the home increase. After buying fruit, check its condition and either eat it quickly or refrigerate it. Cut fruit should be placed in an airtight container and stored in the refrigerator.

◇ Throw out food waste every day

Fruit flies are strongly attracted to the smell of food waste. Even the fermented odor left on fruit peels, soup residue, coffee grounds, or beer cans can draw them in. Food waste should be discarded as often as possible, ideally every day, and stored in a covered container made for that purpose. If soup or seasoning spills, wipe it up immediately.

◇ Clean sink drains often

Fruit flies breed not only on fruit but also in drains. Food residue and moisture left inside the sink create an ideal environment for fruit fly eggs to develop. Cleaning with baking soda and vinegar, then flushing the drain with warm water, can help prevent them.

Some people claim that pouring boiling water down the drain is effective, but caution is needed because it may deform the pipes.

◇ Rinse drink cans and delivery cups right away

Iced coffee, soft drink cups, and bubble tea cups that are commonly used in summer can also attract fruit flies. They are easily drawn to the sugary residue left at the bottom of the cup.

When throwing them out as recyclables, it is best to rinse them with water first. In particular, leaving delivery drink cups or beer cans indoors for too long can cause fruit fly numbers to rise sharply.

◇ Always dry dishcloths and sponges

Fruit flies prefer damp environments. Wet dishcloths and sponges, along with the area around a sink where water has pooled, are ideal places for them to stay.

After use, dishcloths and sponges should be dried thoroughly in sunlight or in a well-ventilated area. If they start to smell, they should be replaced right away. Running the exhaust fan often or opening windows to reduce kitchen humidity also helps.

Jang Jong-ho, Sportschosun, bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.