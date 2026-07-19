Dongwon F&B unveils new 'Yangban 100Bap' campaign with actor Koo Kyo-hwan as model

Dongwon F&B, led by CEO Kim Seong-yong, has selected actor Koo Kyo-hwan as the model for its Korean home meal replacement brand Yangban and recently unveiled the first brand campaign, a TV commercial for 'Yangban 100Bap.'

The commercial highlights the product's health benefits with the message, "It is not just instant rice, but healthy Yangban 100Bap." It emphasizes that Yangban 100Bap is made with 100% rice and water, with no additives. In the ad, Koo Kyo-hwan takes a generous spoonful of the 130-gram small portion, naturally conveying the product's clean, simple taste and healthy image.

Launched last year, Yangban 100Bap is an instant rice product made with 100% rice and water to recreate the taste and aroma of freshly cooked rice at home. It uses a patented traditional cauldron method that cooks the rice at high temperatures and pressure above 120 degrees Celsius, reducing the rough texture often found in mixed grains. The 130-gram small serving also makes it easy to enjoy without feeling burdened.

The choice of Koo Kyo-hwan as the model aligns with Yangban's brand direction, which goes beyond traditional Korean convenience foods to suggest a trendy food-and-lifestyle experience. With his distinctive charm and sincere acting, Koo has earned broad appeal across generations, and he is expected to create strong synergy with Yangban's image of presenting familiar Korean dishes in a fresh and stylish way.

Starting with this TV commercial, Dongwon F&B plans to release follow-up videos such as making-of films and social media shorts in sequence, while rolling out a wide range of marketing activities across both online and offline channels.

A Dongwon F&B official said, "Yangban is a brand that has protected the essential taste and value of Korean cuisine while enriching everyday meals in a healthy and varied way through products such as seaweed, porridge, soups and stews, and dumplings." The official added, "That brand identity matched perfectly with Koo Kyo-hwan's persona as an actor who, based on solid acting, delivers unique characters without being confined by genre boundaries."

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.