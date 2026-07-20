"When Prices Drop, They Swarm Like Dogs": Crude Ad Draws Heavy Sanction

An advertisement containing the phrase, "Even if we say we won't spend a dime, don't they still rush in like dogs when a new product comes out?" (right). Photo source: Unsplash, Douyin

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] Logitech's Chinese distributor, a global brand for computer peripherals such as mice and keyboards, has been fined more than 40 million won by Chinese authorities after airing an advertisement that compared consumers to dogs.

According to Beijing Daily, the Jing'an District Market Supervision Administration of Shanghai recently imposed a fine of 200,000 yuan, or about 43 million won, on Shanghai Baise De Electronics, Logitech's key distributor in China, for producing and distributing an ad that insulted consumers.

The controversial ad was released on March 25 through a short-form video platform in China. While promoting a Logitech mouse, it used the line, "We said we wouldn't spend a single cent, but when the price drops, don't they still come running like dogs?"

The ad drew sharp criticism from consumers immediately after its release, and the company deleted the video the following day.

Shanghai Baise De Electronics serves as Logitech's main distributor in China and also operates an official online store on the short-form video platform.

As the controversy spread, Logitech's China unit issued a formal apology in March.

The company said, "We are deeply shocked and regretful over the highly inappropriate content of the ad, and we fully understand our customers' disappointment and anger," adding, "We sincerely apologize."

It also explained that the ad in question had been posted at the discretion of a Shanghai Baise De Electronics employee without going through internal review procedures, and said it immediately demanded the distributor remove the ad and take strict action.

Shanghai Baise De Electronics also issued a separate apology, acknowledged its management responsibility, and promised to prevent a recurrence.

The incident has dealt a significant blow to Logitech's brand image.

On Chinese social media, criticism has continued, with users saying things like, "So this is how the company really sees consumers," "I'll buy another brand from now on," and "There are plenty of options, so there's no reason to buy Logitech products."

Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.