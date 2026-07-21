Flames burst from the tail of an aircraft after it touched the runway, but it climbed again and landed safely

Photo source: New York Post

[Sportschosun Reporter Jang Jong-ho] A tense scene was captured at a U.S. airport when the tail of a large cargo plane touched the runway during an attempted landing, sending sparks flying.

The aircraft aborted the landing, performed a go-around, and later landed safely.

According to U.S. media outlets including the New York Post, a Kalitta Air cargo flight No. 264, which departed from Belgium's Brussels Airport on the 19th local time, was attempting to land at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport in Kentucky when the rear of the aircraft contacted the runway and sparks were seen from the friction.

Sparks flew from the rear of the plane, and it climbed again before later landing safely.

A Kalitta Air official said, "No one among the crew was injured," adding, "The aircraft is now undergoing a detailed inspection and safety assessment after landing."

The extent of the cargo plane's damage has not yet been disclosed.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) plans to investigate the exact cause of the runway contact and the aircraft's operating conditions at the time.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.