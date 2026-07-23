Volvo Unveils Next-Generation Electric Flagship ES90 in Korea for the First Time

◇Volvo ES90. Photo courtesy of Volvo Car Korea

Volvo Car Korea has officially launched and begun sales of the next-generation all-electric flagship, the Volvo ES90, in Korea. The company plans to target the premium EV market with a price tag that is up to 50 million won lower than in major global markets.

The ES90 is an all-electric flagship model developed on Volvo's next-generation SPA2 platform. It combines sedan styling, fastback practicality and SUV-like space efficiency. With a body length of about 5 meters and a 3.1-meter wheelbase, it offers a spacious cabin. The interior features Scandinavian design, a panoramic glass roof and a four-zone climate control system as standard. Higher trims add an electrochromic glass roof and a Bowers & Wilkins audio system.

The vehicle is equipped with Hugin Core, a next-generation intelligent platform developed in collaboration with NVIDIA and Qualcomm. It uses a Software-Defined Vehicle (SDV) architecture that continuously improves performance and features through Over-the-Air updates. It also supports a range of advanced driver assistance systems with Safe Space Technology, which uses five cameras, five radar units and 12 ultrasonic sensors.

◇Volvo ES90 interior. Photo courtesy of Volvo Car Korea

◇Volvo ES90. Photo courtesy of Volvo Car Korea

The ES90 adopts a next-generation 800V high-voltage system and supports DC fast charging of up to 350 kW. It can charge from 10% to 80% in about 22 minutes, and a 10-minute charge can add up to 300 km of driving range. In Korea, it will be offered in three powertrain versions: Single Motor Extended Range, Twin Motor and Twin Motor Performance. Based on WLTP standards, it can deliver up to 706 km of driving range.

Prices, before the application of eco-friendly tax benefits, are set at 72.94 million won for the Single Motor Extended Range Plus, 80.55 million won for the Single Motor Extended Range Ultra, 79.60 million won for the Twin Motor Plus, 87.41 million won for the Twin Motor Ultra, and 95.41 million won for the Twin Motor Performance Ultra.

Volvo Car Korea has priced the ES90 about 50 million won lower than in major global markets. It is also up to 18 million won cheaper than the S90 T8 plug-in hybrid currently sold in Korea, a move aimed at lowering the entry barrier to the premium EV market through price competitiveness. The company will also provide a five-year or 100,000-km general warranty and maintenance service, an eight-year or 160,000-km high-voltage battery warranty, 15 years of free Over-the-Air updates, and five years of free 5G digital package service.

Yoonmo Lee, CEO of Volvo Car Korea, said, "The ES90 is a next-generation flagship model that embodies Volvo Cars' electrification vision and advanced technology." He added, "We will offer the value of smart technology, safety and luxury at a competitive price so that more customers can experience the future of Volvo Cars."

Moon Ji-yeon, Sportschosun

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.