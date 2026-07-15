Hyundai Motor Company Reveals Behind-the-Scenes Story of Jung Ho-yeon and Stella Chase Scene as 'Hope' Opens After Cannes Buzz

The Hyundai Stella appears in the film 'Hope.' Photo courtesy of Plus M Entertainment.

Behind-the-scenes of the chase sequence in the film 'Hope' with the Hyundai Stella. Photo courtesy of Plus M Entertainment.

Hyundai Motor Company released a character-making video on the 15th, titled 'Seong-ae,' which shows actress Jung Ho-yeon's preparation for action scenes and behind-the-scenes footage from the shoot, timed to the release of Na Hong-jin's new film 'Hope' (HOPE), which the company sponsored.

'Hope' is Na Hong-jin's first science-fiction action thriller. The director is known for films such as 'The Chaser,' 'The Yellow Sea,' and 'The Wailing.' Set in Hope Harbor, a remote village near the Korean Demilitarized Zone (DMZ), the film follows people struggling to survive after encountering an unidentified being. It was officially invited to the competition section of the 79th Cannes Film Festival. After its world premiere, it received a long standing ovation and strong praise from local audiences for its polished direction and immersive action sequences.

The making-of video shows Jung Ho-yeon obtaining a Class 1 driver's license for the film and preparing for car stunts. She also described her experience driving the Hyundai heritage model Stella herself and performing difficult vehicle action scenes such as drifts and J-turns. In addition, she shared behind-the-scenes stories from the car chase scenes that heightened the film's tension, along with the atmosphere on set.

The Stella supported by Hyundai Motor Company appears in the film as the police car used by the lead characters, Beom-seok (Hwang Jung-min) and Seong-ae (Jung Ho-yeon). More than a simple prop, it drives the speed and rhythm of the chase sequence and serves as a key object that captures the film's period mood, helping deepen audience immersion.

Hyundai Motor Company said the sponsorship is part of a strategy to naturally convey the brand's heritage and cultural value through film content. The company continues to expand collaborations across both feature-length and short-form projects, including the film 'Hope,' its own short film 'Night Fishing,' and 'Bedford Park,' which won a Special Jury Award at the Sundance Film Festival, broadening the connection between the brand and cultural content.

Moon Ji-yeon, lunamoon@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.