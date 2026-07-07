[SC Interview] "Money and Fame Aren't Everything"... 'Global Star' Kim Min-ha, Why She Chose 'Hana Korea' (Roundup)

Photo courtesy of Triple Pictures [Sportschosun Reporter Ahn So-yoon] Actress Kim Min-ha (31) is set to deliver a deeply moving message to the audience through the movie 'Hana Korea'.

The movie 'Hana Korea', which opens on the 8th, is a film that depicts the journey of a North Korean defector woman who tries to move forward even amidst an unfamiliar life, and was directed by Danish director Fredrik Schöllberg. Kim Min-ha plays Hye-seon, a North Korean defector who begins a new life in South Korea. Meeting with Sportschosun ahead of the film's release, she said, "Since this movie was filmed two years ago, it feels like time has really flown by. From the moment I first read the script, I hoped that many people would get to know this work.

" Regarding the aspects she focused on in her acting, she added, "Because there is a lot of narration and it is based on a true story, I wanted to bring it to life as if I were reading someone's diary rather than a work of fiction. Also, since the real-life figures behind this story exist, I wanted to approach it with care, thinking that they might watch this film someday. " She continued, "When delivering my lines, I thought I needed to cultivate the power to convey them in quiet, whispering tones. " When asked about her feelings on taking on the challenge of playing a North Korean defector character, Kim Min-ha replied, "The process of defecting is more cinematic than a movie.

Defectors really swim across the ocean with the resolve to die, don't they? Hearing those stories so vividly made me realize even more deeply how much more tireless effort I need to put in when doing the narration. " Still from the movie 'Hana Korea'. Photo courtesy of Triple Pictures Kim Min-ha has garnered attention by returning with a slimmer appearance for the filming of her next project. He began by saying, "I can't officially reveal what the role is yet, but 90% of the reason I lost weight is because of the role.

I lost about 17 kg compared to when I was filming 'Hana Korea'. " Regarding the weight loss process, he continued, "I had a strong desire to show a different side of myself. I lost weight over a long period of time to maintain my existing stamina. Not only the project mentioned in the article, but also the character in the upcoming project requires significant weight loss, so I am still on a diet.

" Regarding the sudden attention he garnered due to his successful weight loss, he added, "I didn't expect to become such a hot topic either. Since I said in a previous interview that I love myself just the way I am, some people misunderstood, wondering if there was a contradiction in my words. But I am 100% dieting for my work. I am satisfied with both my past chubby appearance and my current look.

There are all kinds of people in the world, and I lost weight because I am someone who needs to express that. Many people are also curious about my diet method, but [I eat] one meal a day. "I lost weight by eating small

Kim Min-ha invited her neighbor, actress Song Yoon-ah, to the recent premiere of 'Hana Korea. ' Regarding this, she expressed her heartfelt emotions, saying, "Song Yoon-ah was also very proud after watching the movie. In the past, I used to go to premieres to cheer her on, but I felt so good that I could invite her like this after all this time. It was a moving experience when she praised me, saying, 'Min-ha, you did so well,' after watching the movie.

I think I would get goosebumps if I were ever caught in the same frame with Mr. Kyung-gu Seol and Yoon-ah someday. " Notably, Kim Min-ha also pursued a career as an actress thanks to a recommendation from Seol Kyung-gu during her school days. In response, she expressed her gratitude, saying, "Uncle Kyung-gu and Yoon-ah are always the same.

They have given me a lot of advice since way back, telling me, 'Don't get tired, just do it at your own pace. ' Yoon-ah said, 'Min-ha, you are doing so well. Do more projects like this in the future,' and Uncle Kyung-gu occasionally called to cheer me on, saying, 'Hey, everyone likes you, right? You're doing great.

Photo courtesy of Triple Pictures [Sportschosun Reporter Ahn So-yoon] Actress Kim Min-ha (31) is set to deliver a deeply moving message to the audience through the movie 'Hana Korea'.

Don't lose your initial mindset. '" Regarding her parents' changed reactions since her debut, she smiled and said, "They are very happy, but they also worry a lot. Recently, they checked on my condition, asking if I was having a hard time because I lost so much weight.

They even came to the premiere of this movie and sat in the audience smiling, which made me feel so proud. I was happy because my parents were happy. " Finally, she also mentioned her own criteria for choosing projects.

Kim Min-ha expressed her wish, saying, "For me, the criteria for choosing projects are not yet scale, money, or fame. I believe the power of the story is far more important and significant. I hope there will be more films like 'Hana Korea' in the future.

I found films that can quietly tell a story to someone appealing, and I was also greatly captivated by the story. " She added, "Still, someday, I would like to appear in a big-budget film as well. " Reporter Ahn So-yoon antahn22@sportschosun.com