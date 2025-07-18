'부전자전?' 호날두의 아들, '세계적 초신성' 야말을 디스한 까닭은…스…

스포츠조선

'부전자전?' 호날두의 아들, '세계적 초신성' 야말을 디스한 까닭은…스트리머 인터뷰 "우리 아빠 경지에는 아직 멀었어"

호날두 주니어(오른쪽)이 미국 스트리머 라카이와 인터뷰를 하고 있다. StreamersEra 'X' 영상 캡처

epa12114132 Cristiano Ronaldo Junior of Portugal (C) and teammates pose with the trophy after winning the Vlatko Markovic International Tournment under-15 final soccer match between Portugal and Croatia in Cakovec, Croatia, 18 May 2025. EPA/ANTONIO BAT <저작권자(c) 연합뉴스, 무단 전재-재배포, AI 학습 및 활용 금지>

[스포츠조선 최만식 기자] "우리 아빠한텐 아직 멀었어."

월드 축구스타 크리스티아누 호날두(알 나스르)의 아들 호날두 주니어(15)가 세계적 유망주 라민 야말(18·바르셀로나)을 이른바 '디스'했다.

야말이 아버지 호날두와 비견되는 것을 일축하며 아버지의 경지에 도달하기까지는 아직 갈 길이 멀다고 주장했다.

영국 매체 '데일리스타'는 18일(한국시각) 호날두 주니어가 최근 미국의 한 스트리머(인터넷 방송인)와의 영상 인터뷰에서 한 발언이 흥미롭다며 소개했다.

최연소 스페인 국가대표로, 미래 호날두에 버금가는 선수로 성장할 것으로 세계적인 주목을 받고 있는 야말은 최근 올해 처음으로 발롱도르를 수상할 것이란 전망에도 올랐다. 발롱도르는 호날두가 개인 통산 5번이나 수상한 세계 최고 축구 선수를 상징하는 상이다.

야말이 스페인 프리메라라리가, 유럽챔피언스리그, 2024년 유럽선수권대회에서 최근 보여준 활약을 보면, 젊은 세대들은 전성기가 지난 노년의 호날두보다 야말을 더 높게 평가하는 것도 무리는 아니다.


epa12095855 Cristiano Ronaldo Junior of Portugal warms up before the match between Portugal and Japan at the Vlatko Markovic Under-15 youth tournament in Sveti Martin na Muri, Croatia, 13 May 2025. EPA/ANTONIO BAT <저작권자(c) 연합뉴스, 무단 전재-재배포, AI 학습 및 활용 금지>

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo holds the trophy after winning the Nations League final soccer match between Portugal and Spain at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany, Monday, June 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)<저작권자(c) 연합뉴스, 무단 전재-재배포, AI 학습 및 활용 금지>
젊은 세대의 이런 인식은 미국의 유명 스트리머 '2xRaKai'가 호날두 주니어와 함께 차를 타고 가며 진행한 인터뷰에서 잘 나타났다. 방송 중에 진행자 라카이가 '가장 좋아하는 축구 선수'를 질문하자, 호날두 주니어는 망설임 없이 "아빠"라고 답했다.

이에 라카이는 "야말이 이제 호날두보다 뛰어나다"고 뻔뻔스럽게 응수했다. 그러자 호날두 주니어는 야말이 현재 우위를 점하고 있을지 몰라도 아직 아버지(호날두)의 눈부신 업적에는 미치지 못한다는 입장으로 대응했다.


호날두 주니어는 "지금요? 네. 하지만 야말은 아직 우승을 못했다. 아주 잘 하긴 하지만, 우승을 못하지 않았나"라고 답했다. 하지만 '데일리스타'는 '호날두 주니어의 주장은 사실과 다르다. 야말은 2024~2025시즌 라리가, 스페인 슈퍼컵, 코파 델 레이 우승 등 트레블을 달성하는데 눈부신 활약을 펼쳤다'라고 바로잡았다.

야말은 스페인 대표팀 선수로 출전해 2024년 유럽선수권 우승을 돕기도 했고, 올해 네이션스리그 결승전에서는 호날두가 이끄는 포르투갈에 밀려 준우승을 차지한 바 있다.


(FILES) Barcelona's Spanish forward #19 Lamine Yamal (C) celebrates scoring his team's first goal during the Spanish league football match between RCD Espanyol and FC Barcelona at?the RCDE Stadium in Cornella de Llobregat, on May 15, 2025. Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar, Salah, Pedri and Lamine Yamal - the new jewel of soccer - will be absent from the 2025 Club World Cup, which kicks off on June 14, 2025 in the United States. The tournament, which will debut in an expanded format, aims to mark an era, albeit without several of the most recognized stars on the global stage. (Photo by MANAURE QUINTERO / AFP) <저작권자(c) 연합뉴스, 무단 전재-재배포, AI 학습 및 활용 금지>

Soccer Football - Nations League - Final - Portugal v Spain - Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany - June 8, 2025 Spain's Lamine Yamal looks dejected walking past the trophy as he is consoled by UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin REUTERS/Angelika Warmuth <저작권자(c) 연합뉴스, 무단 전재-재배포, AI 학습 및 활용 금지>
'데일리스타'는 야말은 지난 시즌 모든 대회를 통틀어 55경기에 출전해 18골-25도움을 기록한 반면, 호날두는 같은 나이에 스포르팅에서 19경기에 출전해 겨우 5골만 넣었다고 비교 자료를 제시하기도 했다.

그러면서도 이 매체는 '하지만 호날두의 기념비적인 업적과 챔피언스리그 우승 5회, 국제대회 최다골 기록 등 수많은 수상 경력에 필적하려면 야말은 앞으로 오랫동안 뛰어난 폼을 유지해야 할 것'이라고 지적했다.

호날두 주니어와 야말은 나이 차이가 3세밖에 안되기 때문에 머지 않아 둘이 경기장에서 경쟁할 가능성도 매우 높다. 호날두 주니어는 현재 알 나스르 유소년 아카데미에서 교육받으며 엘리트 선수의 길을 걷고 있다. 아버지가 거쳤던 유벤투스, 맨체스터 유나이티드, 레알 마드리드에서 어린 시절부터 축구를 배우는 등 미래 유망주로 성장하고 있다 한다.

미국에서 태어난 호날두 주니어는 스페인 국가대표로 뛸 수도 있었지만, 아버지를 따라 포르투갈 청소년(U-15)대표팀을 선택했다. 그는 지난 5월 일본과의 경기에서 포르투갈 U-15대표팀에 처음 출전했고, 며칠 후 크로아티아와의 경기에서 첫 골을 넣은 바 있다.
최만식 기자 cms@sportschosun.com

