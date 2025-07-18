'부전자전?' 호날두의 아들, '세계적 초신성' 야말을 디스한 까닭은…스…

|
|(FILES) Barcelona's Spanish forward #19 Lamine Yamal (C) celebrates scoring his team's first goal during the Spanish league football match between RCD Espanyol and FC Barcelona at?the RCDE Stadium in Cornella de Llobregat, on May 15, 2025. Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar, Salah, Pedri and Lamine Yamal - the new jewel of soccer - will be absent from the 2025 Club World Cup, which kicks off on June 14, 2025 in the United States. The tournament, which will debut in an expanded format, aims to mark an era, albeit without several of the most recognized stars on the global stage. (Photo by MANAURE QUINTERO / AFP) <저작권자(c) 연합뉴스, 무단 전재-재배포, AI 학습 및 활용 금지>