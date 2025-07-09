ML 역사상 단 세 명 실화?…'99년 만에 기록' 이정후 눈 앞에서 나…

|
|
|SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - JULY 08: Patrick Bailey #14 of the San Francisco Giants is showered with gatorade by a teammate after Bailey hit a three-run inside the park walk-off home run against the Philadelphia Phillies in the bottom of the ninth inning at Oracle Park on July 08, 2025 in San Francisco, California. The Giants won the game 4-3. Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)
<저작권자(c) 연합뉴스, 무단 전재-재배포, AI 학습 및 활용 금지>