ML 역사상 단 세 명 실화?…'99년 만에 기록' 이정후 눈 앞에서 나…

스포츠조선

ML 역사상 단 세 명 실화?…'99년 만에 기록' 이정후 눈 앞에서 나왔다

이종서 기자

기사입력 2025-07-09 21:30


SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - JULY 08: Patrick Bailey #14 of the San Francisco Giants is showered with gatorade by a teammate after Bailey hit a three-run inside the park walk-off home run against the Philadelphia Phillies in the bottom of the ninth inning at Oracle Park on July 08, 2025 in San Francisco, California. The Giants won the game 4-3. Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)
Jul 8, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants catcher Patrick Bailey (14) hits a three-run home run against the Philadelphia Phillies during the ninth inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images
[스포츠조선 이종서 기자] 메이저리그에서 단 차례 밖에 없던 진귀한 풍경. 이정후(27·샌프란시스코 자이언츠)의 소속팀에서 나왔다.

샌프란시스코는 9일(이하 한국시각) 미국 오라클파크에서 열린 필라델피아 필리스와의 경기에서 4대3으로 승리했다.

1-3으로 맞이한 9회말. 패색이 짙었던 샌프란시스코는 케이시 슈미트의 2루타를 치면서 마지막 희망을 살렸다. 이정후가 뜬공으로 돌라섰지만, 윌머 플로레스의 안타로 1,3루 찬스를 잡았다.

타석에는 포수 패트릭 베일리. 조던 로마노가 초구로 던진 93.9마일(151.1㎞) 직구가 한복판에 몰렸고, 베일리는 이를 그대로 받아쳤다. 정타가 된 타구는 우중간 담장을 맞고 강하게 튕겨 나왔과, 좌중간으로 빠르게 굴러가기 시작했다. 우측 방향으로 뛰어가던 중견수가 급하게 달려오는 방향을 바꿔 뛰어갔지만, 그라운드에 굴러가는 공의 속도가 워낙 빨랐다. 주자 두 명이 홈을 밟으며 동점이 됐고, 거침없이 내달리던 베일리까지 3루를 돌아 홈으로 들어왔다. 끝내기 그라운드 홈런(인사이드 파크 홈런).

MLB 기록 전문가인 사라 랭스에 따르면 끝내기 득점이 그라운드 홈런으로 나온 건 2016년 8월20일 타일러 네이퀸(클리블랜드)에 이어 9년 만. 포수가 그라운드 홈런을 쳐서 경기를 끝낸 건 1926년 베니 테이트(워싱턴) 이후 99년 만이다. 아울러 역사상 단 세 명밖에 없던 기록이다.


Jul 8, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants center fielder Jung Hoo Lee (51) hits a single against the Philadelphia Phillies during the second inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images
한편, 베일리의 강렬한 끝내기에 묻혔지만, 이정후는 이날 4타수 2안타로 활약했다. 첫 타석에서 깔끔한 우전 안타를 친 이정후는 두 번째 타석에서 곧바로 좌전 안타를 치면서 멀티히트를 완성했다. 시즌 타율은 0.246(333타수 82안타)를 기록했다.

샌프란시스코는 4연승을 달리며 51승41패로 내셔널리그 2위를 지켰다. 선두 LA 다저스(56승37패)와는 5경기 차로 좁혔다.
이종서 기자 bellstop@sportschosun.com

