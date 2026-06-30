"I Will Sing"... Kim Ho-joong to Be Released on Parole Today After Drunk-Driving Hit-and-Run Conviction [Full Text]

[Sportschosun Baek Ji-eun] Singer Kim Ho-joong is returning.

Kim Ho-joong will be released on the morning of the 30th after completing more than two years of prison time at Somang Prison in Yeoju, Gyeonggi Province.

In May 2024, Kim was accused of driving his car under the influence on a road in Apgujeong-dong, Gangnam District, Seoul, hitting a taxi parked on the opposite side of the road, and fleeing the scene. He was also accused of pressuring his manager to surrender on his behalf. Police sought an arrest warrant on charges including hit-and-run causing injury and dangerous driving causing injury. However, because Kim appeared at the police station and was questioned 17 hours after the incident, investigators were unable to secure his blood alcohol level, and drunk-driving charges were not applied.

The court issued the arrest warrant, citing concerns over the destruction of evidence, and Kim was handed over to prosecutors and transferred to Seoul Detention Center.

Both the first- and second-instance courts sentenced Kim to two years and six months in prison. After Kim gave up his appeal, the sentence was finalized.

In August last year, Kim left Seoul Detention Center and was transferred to Somang Prison, the country's only private prison. He recently passed the Ministry of Justice's parole review. In correctional facilities, inmates who have served one-third of their sentence may be considered for parole. The review board decides whether to grant parole after comprehensively considering the inmate's crime, conduct during incarceration, rehabilitation record, and likelihood of reoffending. Kim was deemed eligible for parole based on his exemplary prison behavior.

As a result, Kim, whose full release had been set for Nov. 24, 2026, will return to society about five months earlier. Ahead of his parole, he also posted a handwritten letter on his fan cafe, saying, "I will keep my mistakes carved into my bones. I will somehow stand back up. I will sing. I will not give up."

During the parole period, however, he will remain under probation supervision, and any change in his residence or travel abroad will require approval from the authorities.

Baek Ji-eun, silk781220@sportschosun.com