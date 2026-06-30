Eli Remarries, Child Support at 850,000 Won... Ji Yeon-soo Says, "I Let It Go and Work Part-Time"

[Sportschosun Baek Ji-eun] Ji Yeon-soo, the former wife of U-KISS member Eli and a former racing model, spoke about child support.

On the 29th, a video titled "What Ji Yeon-soo Thinks About Child Support From Her Ex-Husband" was released on Ji Yeon-soo's YouTube channel.

In the video, Ji Yeon-soo listened to fans' concerns about divorce and offered advice herself. In particular, she sympathized with a story about an "ex-husband who is behind on child support but shows off luxury goods on social networking service (SNS)," saying, "Child support is money spent as a child grows up. It is the child's right. But former spouses often think they are giving their own money to this woman, so they resent it. I receive 850,000 won from Eli."

She added, "The minimum child support for the youngest child is 640,000 won. You have to let it go and live. If I keep thinking about the amount, I will be the only one collapsing backward. Rather than clinging to child support, it is more realistic for me to start a part-time job as soon as possible."

Ji Yeon-soo recently said that she has been working part-time as a server at a seolleongtang restaurant and has also received physical therapy for wrist pain.

She also said that she told her son about her divorce from Eli when he was 6 years old. She said, "If you explain the situation properly, he can understand it 100%. Minsu needed time to accept it because it was not his decision. Children think, 'It's because of me,' so I always told him that none of the things that happened were because of him."

Ji Yeon-soo married Eli, who is 11 years younger than her, in 2014. The couple welcomed their son Minsu in 2016, but divorced in 2020. Ji Yeon-soo was granted custody and parental rights. Later, the two appeared on TV Chosun's We Got Divorced 2 and shared the unfinished story of their marriage.

Eli recently announced that he is remarrying. His bride-to-be is a non-celebrity of the same age, and the two dated for about three years starting in December 2022. Eli said, "I was blessed to meet a wonderful woman during the most difficult time of my life. She brought understanding, happiness, and peace into my life. Her patience and support helped me get through the hardest times. I am grateful to have found someone to share the rest of my life with. I feel lucky to begin this new chapter together."

Baek Ji-eun, silk781220@sportschosun.com