Han Hye-yeon Caught on the Han River at 44 kg... Her Leggings Fit Couldn’t Hide Her ‘Ultra-Slim Legs’

[Sportschosun, Reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Stylist Han Hye-yeon drew admiration with her slim figure.

On the 4th, Han Hye-yeon shared an update, saying, "A weekend stroll in Itaewon."

She previously drew major attention after revealing that she had lost a total of 16 kg through steady dieting.

Even after the weight loss, she has maintained her figure without rebound weight gain and continues to lead a disciplined daily routine.

Recently, Han Hye-yeon also made headlines for her ultra-thin frame while running along the Han River.

She is reportedly maintaining a weight in the 44 kg range, surprising many people. Han Hye-yeon is said to manage her weight through a very strict diet and exercise, maintaining her changed figure with healthy lifestyle habits.

She also continues to put effort into skincare. Recently, Han Hye-yeon shared that she visited a dermatology clinic for laser treatment, showing that she is taking care of both her figure and her skin.

Meanwhile, Han Hye-yeon continues to connect with fans by regularly sharing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content through broadcasts and social media.

shyun@sportschosun.com