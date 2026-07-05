Lee Si-young, Who Gave Birth After Divorce, Worries About Her Children’s Faces as She Raises Them Alone: "They’ve Gotten So Dark"

[Sportschosun Kim Soo-hyun] Actress Lee Si-young shared a glimpse of her happy daily life with her children as summer vacation began.

On the 5th, Lee Si-young expressed her excitement for the long summer break with her children, saying, "The long summer vacation has started. This is going to be fun!"

She added, "This summer, let’s really put on sunscreen properly. You guys are really... so dark already. And summer hasn’t even started yet," drawing laughter.

As soon as summer vacation began, Lee Si-young showed off an exciting getaway with her eldest son.

Her son, already tanned from the sun, looked happier than anyone else and brought warmth to the moment.

Lee Si-young previously married a restaurant entrepreneur in 2017 and gave birth to a son. The couple later announced their breakup earlier this year, eight years after marriage. During the divorce process, she became pregnant with a second child after implanting a frozen embryo without her ex-husband’s consent, and she drew major attention when she revealed that she gave birth to a daughter in November last year.

Lee Si-young is currently balancing child-rearing and her career as the mother of two children.

shyun@sportschosun.com