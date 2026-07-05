Kim Dong-hyun, Expecting His Fourth Child, Says, "This Makes No Sense" as He Struggles to Believe How Similar the Baby Looks to His Others: "Stop Looking Like Me"

[Sportschosun Kim Soo-hyun] Mixed martial arts fighter Kim Dong-hyun visited a university hospital with his wife, who is pregnant with their fourth child.

On the 4th, a video titled "We ended up coming to a university hospital..." was uploaded to the YouTube channel 'Donghyun's Net.'

That day, Kim Dong-hyun headed to the university hospital with his pregnant wife. Noticing that her belly looked much larger than that of a mother at 31 weeks, he gently touched her stomach and said, "How can a mother at 25 weeks have a bigger belly? I'm really worried. This makes no sense."

Kim Dong-hyun said, "I didn't feel this way until our third child, but does it make sense for the belly to be bigger just because this is our fourth?" He grew anxious, worried that something might be wrong with his wife.

His wife laughed and said, "They said it's because the baby's build is different since it's a boy. They say boys are much bigger? How am I supposed to get through the next three months?"

After completing the basic physical exam and filling out the pre-consultation questionnaire, she prepared for an ultrasound.

Kim Dong-hyun went into the ultrasound room with her and said, "I wasn't this worried even with our third child. Will this really be okay until September? Her belly is quite a bit bigger." Medical staff explained, "As you know, the abdominal muscles get weaker with each childbirth, so the belly can look bigger. It is not the baby's actual size. The baby is not unusually large. It is not that much bigger than normal."

Contrary to Kim Dong-hyun's worries, the baby was perfectly normal in size, and his wife was also in good health.

After the appointment, Kim Dong-hyun looked at the ultrasound photo and exclaimed, "Now it really looks like a human face. If AI made this, it would probably look exactly like me. It looks so much like me. It looks just like my father."

Having seen himself in all three of his previous children, Kim Dong-hyun was left confused and said, "How can this be?"

His wife laughed and said, "The mystery of genetics. It's so amazing." Kim Dong-hyun joked, "Stop looking like me!" but then added, "Still, it's fine since it's a boy. If a daughter looked like me, I'd feel too sorry for her."

Later, after meeting his wife again following the appointment, Kim Dong-hyun said, "Still, it's a relief. As a father, the child is important, but my wife is even more important. That's why I kept saying we should get checked at a university hospital and give birth here." He showed the side of a devoted husband and father.

shyun@sportschosun.com