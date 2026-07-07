Steve Yoo Breaks Into a Smile in the U.S. After Giving Up on Entering Korea... Unboxes Silver Creator Award

[Sportschosun, Reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Singer Steve Yoo celebrated surpassing 100,000 YouTube subscribers by showing off his Silver Creator Award.

On the 7th, Steve Yoo released a video saying, "Finally, 100,000 subscribers. I love you. Soon, I'll be a 1 million-subscriber YouTuber!"

Holding the Silver Creator Award he received from YouTube headquarters, Steve Yoo could not hide his joy.

He personally opened the box containing the Silver Creator Award and did an unboxing. Joking, he said, "This is not a lawsuit. And definitely not a wedding invitation," showing how excited he was.

Looking at the Silver Creator Award, Steve Yoo reflected on the difficult path to reaching 100,000 subscribers, saying, "I thought it would be easy to get this."

He said, "What matters is not that I now have 100,000 subscribers, but that so many people are still interested in me and coming to watch. I am grateful. Since I got a new button, let's get to 1 million a little faster," and smiled brightly.

He also sent a message of encouragement, saying, "This is just the beginning. If you have something you want to challenge yourself with, do it quickly. Work hard, stay positive, and keep fighting. A healthy mind comes from a healthy body."

Finally, Steve Yoo thanked his subscribers, saying, "It feels good to receive it. More than I expected. Because it was not easy, I think it will stay in my memory for a long time." He added, "More than the number, more than this button, I am more thankful for the people who have stayed with me all the way here."

Meanwhile, Steve Yoo debuted in 1997 and won widespread popularity with a string of hits including "Knife," "Na Na Na," and "Passion." However, he became embroiled in controversy over evading military service after obtaining U.S. citizenship ahead of his 2002 enlistment, and the Ministry of Justice later imposed a ban on his entry into Korea.

He has been engaged in a legal dispute with the government over the issuance of an Overseas Korean (F-4) visa. Although he won twice at the Supreme Court of Korea, the visa was not issued. An appeals trial is now underway in his third lawsuit seeking to overturn the refusal.

Recently, through his YouTube channel, Steve Yoo also shared his feelings in a video titled "I have done enough. Now I want to stop," saying, "At this point, entering Korea does not mean much to me." He added, "No matter how much I explain or confess, in the end only stories about the military issue or the profanity controversy remain. The process and background of why I made those choices were not given attention, and in the end, only criticism was left."

shyun@sportschosun.com