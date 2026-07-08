Ko So-young loses 3 kg after sudden weight gain... "I ended up eating only carbs because Hawaii was so expensive"

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Actress Ko So-young revealed how she gained weight while traveling and shared her own diet tips for getting back on track.

Ko So-young shared a video on her YouTube channel on the 7th showing a trip to Japan with her family.

As she enjoyed shopping and visiting popular restaurants, she naturally brought up the topic of weight management while dining at a famous soba restaurant in Japan.

"I've been watching my weight lately," she said. When the production team commented, "You seem to have lost some weight since the first shoot," Ko So-young replied, "I lost 3 kg in two months."

She then candidly admitted, "Food was so expensive in Hawaii that I ate carbs like crazy just to fill up fast," adding, "I kept eating rice balls, inari sushi, and kimchi fried rice every day, and I gained 2.5 kg."

After gaining weight, she decided to change her eating habits first. Ko So-young explained her own approach, saying, "I talked with a close younger friend about not obsessing over food," and "Once I start eating, I try to make a habit of putting my chopsticks down from time to time."

That day, Ko So-young also revealed the principles behind her usual diet. While tasting side dishes, she noted, "Isn't the first food you eat supposed to be important?" highlighting the importance of meal order. She also showed her effort to maintain healthy eating habits, saying, as she was about to eat seaweed, "Seaweed is high in sodium, so you shouldn't eat too much."

Meanwhile, Ko So-young made her debut in the 1992 KBS drama "Tomorrow Love" and married actor Jang Dong-gun in 2010. The couple has one son and one daughter.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com