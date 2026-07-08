Kim Ho-young: "I Thought I Might Not Have Enough Talent and Considered Quitting Acting"... Opens Up About a Slump That Came at 35

[Sportschosun, Reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Musical actor Kim Ho-young shared how he overcame a slump after a few words from senior actor Choi Jung-won.

On the 7th, a video titled "A Real Talk Session Over Fried Chicken with My Close Friend and Senior Choi Jung-won" was released on the YouTube channel "Too Much Kim Ho-young."

That day, Kim Ho-young introduced Choi Jung-won by saying, "I've known my senior for 24 or 25 years, but I've never once seen him look tired," and "He's someone who always gives off positive energy."

Kim Ho-young admitted, "I was at a point where I finished performing in 'Kinky Boots' and immediately started rehearsals for 'Rampika,' and that was when I felt for the first time in my life, 'So this is burnout.'"

He went on to recall, "I was so exhausted that I called Senior Choi Jung-won, and while we were talking, I eventually burst into tears," adding, "I'm not usually the type to cry in front of others, but that day all the emotions I had been holding in came pouring out at once."

Kim Ho-young also confessed that he felt a heavy burden because of the difficult lines in 'Rampika.' He said, "The expressions were not ones I normally use, so the lines just would not come naturally." Choi Jung-won then advised him, "It's more impressive because you're saying words you don't usually use," and Kim Ho-young said, "That one comment completely changed my mindset. I started thinking of it not as something difficult, but as a new challenge."

Choi Jung-won also looked back on that time and encouraged him, saying, "Ho-young is an actor who is more ambitious than anyone else and works incredibly hard," and "He's someone who loves more and gives more than others. Even that ambition looked beautiful." He added, "Ho-young has played a major role in raising the quality of the performances."

He also recalled a period a few years ago when Kim Ho-young went through a major slump in his acting career. Kim Ho-young confessed, "When I was around 35, I had been acting for about 15 years, but I was not the kind of actor I wanted to be. I even wondered if I lacked talent or if I should do something else."

After struggling with those thoughts, he opened up to Choi Jung-won and received an unexpected response. Choi Jung-won encouraged him, saying, "Ho-young, you're still so young. You're at an age where you can do anything," and "You can still start something new at any time." At first, the words did not fully sink in, but Kim Ho-young said they completely changed the way he thought.

He said, "I suddenly thought, 'If I was going to start something else anyway, maybe I should think of my acting career as starting over from the beginning,'" and added, "Once I changed my mindset, new opportunities like 'King of Mask Singer' and 'Radio Star' surprisingly came along not long after."

He continued, "'Radio Star' had originally fallen through and then was finally arranged again after some twists and turns, but because I went on the show after my heart had already been broken once, I was able to feel more relaxed and show my true self," adding, "Looking back now, all of those steps led in a good direction."

Choi Jung-won reflected on that period and said, "Ho-young is someone who has steadily built up special things that only he could do over 10 or 15 years," and "I believed he would shine someday. I am truly proud that he has now become an actor who brings happiness to people."

Kim Ho-young expressed his gratitude, saying, "One word from my senior became a turning point in my acting career," and "By changing the way I thought, I was able to love the stage again, and my life changed after that."

olzllovely@sportschosun.com