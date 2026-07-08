Lee So-ra, Once at 100 kg, Shows a Sharper Jawline After Major Weight Loss: "I Lost Dozens of Kilograms Because I Was Sick"

[Sportschosun Lee Ji-hyun] Singer Lee So-ra spoke candidly about the worries and pressure she feels as her approach to singing has changed with age.

On the 7th, Lee So-ra appeared as a guest on Sung Si-kyung's YouTube channel "I'll Meet You" and talked about the concerns she faces as a singer today, as well as her sense of responsibility toward music.

That day, when Sung Si-kyung asked Lee So-ra about her recent condition, saying, "You lost a lot of weight," she replied, "I dieted for more than a year starting in January 2025. I lost dozens of kilograms." She added, "I ended up losing weight because I was sick," and said, "My voice hasn't gotten better either."

She also admitted that singing the way she used to is no longer easy. Lee So-ra said, "Even today, I want to sing just a little better. But I think it will be hard to focus that intensely and do as well as I used to in the future."

Previously, Lee So-ra appeared on Jung Jae-hyung's YouTube channel and revealed that her health had worsened after a vocal cord injury. She confessed, "At the time, my weight had gone up to around 100 kg, and when I went to the hospital, my blood pressure was over 190. I was so short of breath that even walking properly was difficult."

Lee So-ra said, "When I do concerts, I run out of energy a little, and there are parts in between where I can't sing the way I want." She added, "Even when I keep focusing, the moment I think, 'This part isn't working,' I start to feel shaken. That's one of the differences from before."

In response, Sung Si-kyung shared a remark from Nemoto Kaname, the vocalist of the Japanese band Stardust Revue. He said, "I heard that singers also go through one crisis as they get older. If they get through it well, they can keep singing for a long time." He added, "After hearing that, I felt relieved, thinking, 'I'm not the only one.' I'm preparing for that period too."

He continued, "This is my first concert at this age. I'm always anxious, so I even quit smoking." He also honestly admitted, "I wonder if I'll be able to handle three consecutive days of performances."

Lee So-ra, who related to Sung Si-kyung's words, also showed her pride as a singer. She said, "I still don't want to lower the key of my songs. I'm singing every song in its original key." She added, "I don't know how long I'll be able to do that, but I still want to try my best."

She added, "Around the time of my seventh album, I became certain that I was born to be a singer in this world." She continued, "Since then, I have felt a sense of responsibility for singing, and I live with the desire to keep singing for as long as possible."

Meanwhile, Lee So-ra released her new song "I'll Forget Your Face" on the day, her first in seven years.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com